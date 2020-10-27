TCL TS3015 home theatre soundbar launched in India for Rs 8,999

The TCL TS3015 soundbar comes with a 2.1 channel speaker system with audio output of 180 watt.

TCL has today expanded its product portfolio in India with the launch of TCL TS3015 home theatre soundbar. TCL TS3015 soundbar is priced at Rs 8,999 and is available on Amazon and Flipkart.



TCL TS3015 has a wireless subwoofer and is the company's first audio product in India. The company has also forayed into Smart Android TVs and Air Conditioners segment in India.



The TCL TS3015 soundbar comes with a 2.1 channel speaker system with audio output of 180 watt. As a result, you can enjoy loud and clean sound on this home audio system. For connectivity, the soundbar is equipped with the Bluetooth 5.0 to enable users to stream music wirelessly from their smartphone, laptop or any other gadget. It has a Bluetooth range of 10 meters.



The other connectivity options on the soundbar include HDMI port, Optical, AUX line-in or RCA connection. It comes with a user-friendly and compact remote which lets you control the power, volume, Bluetooth connection, and even the sound modes.



Additionally, it comes with specialized sound modes suitable for listening to music or news and watching movies. The design of the sound bar also allows it to be placed next to your TV or mounted to the wall with the supplied mounting kit.



Earlier this year, TCL launched a range of 8K OLED TV and 4K OLED TV in India. The TCL 8K OLED 75X915 is priced at Rs 2,99,990, while the 4K OLED C815 is available with a price tag of Rs 69,990 for 55-inch, Rs 99,990 for Rs 65-inch and Rs 1,49,990 for 75-inch model. The 4K OLED C715 is available for Rs 45,990 for 50-inch, Rs 55,990 for 55-inch model and Rs 79,990 for 65-inch model.