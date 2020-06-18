TCL introduces new range of 8K and 4K OLED Smart TVs in India

The latest 8K OLED TV comes with a 75-inch 8K OLED display and it is loaded with IMAX Enhanced and pop-up camera.

TCL Electronics has today announced the launch of a new range of 8K OLED TV and 4K OLED TV in India.

The TCL latest 8K OLED 75X915 is priced at Rs 2,99,990, while the 4K OLED C815 is available with a price tag of Rs 69,990 for 55-inch, Rs 99,990 for Rs 65-inch and Rs 1,49,990 for 75-inch model. The 4K OLED C715 is available for Rs 45,990 for 50-inch, Rs 55,990 for 55-inch model and Rs 79,990 for 65-inch model. The Smart TVs will be available for purchase from Amazon, Reliance Digital and the company’s official website.

The latest 8K OLED TV comes with a 75-inch 8K OLED display and it is loaded with IMAX Enhanced and a pop-up camera. It is also loaded with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for enhanced viewing experience. The Smart TV comes with a Quantum Dot display that the brand claims deliver 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and it also upscales non-8K content to 8k with the help of new AI 8K processor. T

The all-new TVs are powered by Hands-Free voice control and a separate Onkyo soundbar with IMAX Enhanced, DTS and Dolby Atmos immersive audio for premium audio output. To enable TV-based calling, the brand has also equipped its 8K model with a built-in pop-up camera which ascends and descends automatically when prompted by the user.

The 4K OLED TV range offers 4K QLED display, Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, 120 Hz MEMC (65’’ inch and above) for smoother motion. It comes with Onkyo integrated soundbar, built-in subwoofer with Dolby Atmos to elevate the sound experience. C715, entry-level 4K QLED TV comes with Hands-free AI. It also features 4K resolution, quantum dot display, Dolby Vision &Dolby Atmos with hands-free voice control, 180-degree voice receptor to guarantee precise voice recognition, more.