Advertisement

TCL introduces new range of 8K and 4K OLED Smart TVs in India

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : June 18, 2020 3:22 pm

Latest News

The latest 8K OLED TV comes with a 75-inch 8K OLED display and it is loaded with IMAX Enhanced and pop-up camera.

TCL Electronics has today announced the launch of a new range of 8K OLED TV and 4K OLED TV in India. 

 

The TCL latest 8K OLED 75X915 is priced at Rs 2,99,990, while the 4K OLED C815 is available with a price tag of Rs 69,990 for 55-inch, Rs 99,990 for Rs 65-inch and Rs 1,49,990 for 75-inch model. The 4K OLED C715 is available for Rs 45,990 for 50-inch, Rs 55,990 for 55-inch model and Rs 79,990 for 65-inch model. The Smart TVs will be available for purchase from Amazon, Reliance Digital and the company’s official website.

 

The latest 8K OLED TV comes with a 75-inch 8K OLED display and it is loaded with IMAX Enhanced and a pop-up camera. It is also loaded with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos for enhanced viewing experience. The Smart TV comes with a Quantum Dot display that the brand claims deliver 100 per cent DCI-P3 colour gamut and it also upscales non-8K content to 8k with the help of new AI 8K processor. T

 

The all-new TVs are powered by Hands-Free voice control and a separate Onkyo soundbar with IMAX Enhanced, DTS and Dolby Atmos immersive audio for premium audio output. To enable TV-based calling, the brand has also equipped its 8K model with a built-in pop-up camera which ascends and descends automatically when prompted by the user. 

 

The 4K OLED TV range offers 4K QLED display, Quantum Dot technology, Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, 120 Hz MEMC (65’’ inch and above) for smoother motion. It comes with Onkyo integrated soundbar, built-in subwoofer with Dolby Atmos to elevate the sound experience. C715, entry-level 4K QLED TV comes with Hands-free AI. It also features 4K resolution, quantum dot display, Dolby Vision &Dolby Atmos with hands-free voice control, 180-degree voice receptor to guarantee precise voice recognition, more.

 

TCL and Segun Life partner to launch Infrared Thermometer in India

TCL QLED TV to launch in India on June 18

TCL P715 Android Smart TV with Far-Field Voice Recognition launched in India

Latest News from TCL

Tags: TCL 8K OLED 75X915 TCL 4K OLED C815 TCL 4K OLED C715 TCL Smart TVs TCL India

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus TV series to feature DCI-P3 colour gamut, Gamma Engine and more

Samsung introduces The Frame 2020 and 10 new Smart TVs in India

Shinco rolls out a new Uniwall UI update for its Smart TVs in India

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000, June 2020

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 reasons to not buy Xiaomi Mi Notebook 14, Mi Notebook Horizon Edition

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 15,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 10,000, June 2020

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Top 5 alternative of OnePlus 8 in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop

Nokia can challenge any brand, Techno Spark Power 2, Acer One 14 laptop
Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more

Asus Rog 3 Leak, Motorola One Fusion+ launch, Nokia 5310 price, Realme X3 update and more
Nokia 5310 1st Impression

Nokia 5310 1st Impression
Say Namaste: We are here to Stay

Say Namaste: We are here to Stay
Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,

Samsung Galaxy A21s launch, Airtel bank Offer, Tecno Spark Power 2 price,
Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Karbonn to launch smartphones and Smart watch

Latest Picture Story

Sony WH-CH710N headphones launched in India: Things you should know

Redmi Earbuds S: Thing You Should Know

Tecno Spark 5 : Things you should know!

Tecno Spark 5: Camera review

Get discount on BS6 cars from Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Honda

Realme Narzo 10: 10 Things you should know

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies