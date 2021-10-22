TCL Tab Pro 5G launched with Stereo Speakers, Qualcomm Snapdragon SoC

Android tablets came back from the verge of extinction and TCL is the newest company to launch the TCL Tab Pro 5G in the US. As the name suggests, the TCL tablet supports 5G connectivity and is powered by a mid-range Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

The tablet is available in the US via Verizon as it’s a carrier-exclusive device. The tablet is priced at $399.99 (approx Rs 29,900) and is already available to order.

TCL Tab Pro 5G Specifications

The TCL Tab Pro 5G sports a 10.36-inch full-HD IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1200 x 2000 pixels. It has 16.7 million colour reproduction with an 83% screen-to-body ratio. You get 330 nits of max brightness and Dragontrail glass type.

The tablet is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 SoC, which supports 5G connectivity. Further, the tablet supports 4GB of RAM, 64GB of storage which is expandable up to 1TB. So out of 64GB, the user gets 44GB of usable storage.

The TCL Tab Pro 5G has a 13-megapixel camera that gets an LED flash. On the front, you get an 8-megapixel selfie camera with a fixed focus. This tablet is backed by an 8000mAh battery with 18W fast charging. Additional features include stereo speakers, dual mics, Android 11, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, Type-C 3.0 port, Bluetooth 5.0, and dual-band WiFi.

Back in July, TCL launched four new tablets in India. These included the TCL 10 TAB Max 4G, 10 TAB Max (WiFi), TAB 10 4G FHD, and TAB 10s (WiFi). TCL Tab 10s sports a 10.1-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) display and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT8768E octa-core processor. The SoC is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB of expandable storage via microSD card (up to 256GB). The TCL Tab 10 4G FHD sports a 10.1-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) display.