TCL launches four new tablets in India

TCL today announced the launch of four new tablets in India. The new product portfolio of TCL tablets have been introduced keeping in mind the varying needs of the family, from at-home business work, education and entertainment.

The TCL 10 TAB Max 4G, 10 TAB Max (Wi-Fi), TAB 10 4G FHD, and TAB 10s (WiFi) are priced at Rs 20999, Rs 18999, Rs 16999 and Rs 15999 respectively. These TCL tablets will be available in India on Flipkart and select retail outlets starting 24th July 2021.

TCL 10 Tab Max 4G, 10 Tab Max Wi-Fi Specifications

The TCL 10 TAB Max provides a 10.36-inch Full HD+ Display with an 80% screen-to-body ratio and 8.3mm narrow bezel. There’s an “ultra-low-latency” T-Pen, which comes as an optional accessory. The TCL 10 Tab Max models are powered by an unnamed octa-core SoC, each with four Cortex-A73 cores clocked at 2.0GHz and four Cortex-A53 cores clocked at 2.0GHz. Both get 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. It is expandable via microSD card (up to 64GB).

They are backed by 8,000mAh batteries with support for 10W charging. For cameras, you get a 13-megapixel sensor on the back and 8-megapixel sensor at the front for selfies and video calls (on the 4G variant). Both of them get dual speakers and one can even connect a keyboard or speaker to your tablet for solo work or presentations with Pogo Pin connectors.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and USB Type-C port. TCL 10 Tab Max 4G comes with single-SIM 4G support for calling. Sensors onboard include accelerometer, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, and GPS/ A-GPS.

TCL Tab 10s (Wi-Fi) Specifications

TCL Tab 10s sports a 10.1-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) display and is powered by the octa-core MediaTek MT8768E octa-core processor. The SoC is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

It is backed by an 8,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging. On the rear, there is an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front. For connectivity, TCL Tab 10s comes with Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5, and a USB Type-C port for charging.

TCL Tab 10 4G FHD Specifications

The TCL Tab 10 4G FHD sports a 10.1-inch full-HD+ (1,920×1,200 pixels) display. It is powered by the same octa-core MediaTek MT8768E SoC. You get 3GB RAM and 64GB storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

It gets a 5-megapixel camera on the back and a 5-megapixel camera at the front. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, 4G, GPS, 3.5mm headphone jack, and USB Type-C port for charging. The tablet is backed by a 5,500mAh battery that also supports 10W charging.