TCL Tab 10 5G launched with an 8000mAh battery

TCL has launched a new tablet in the United States called Tab 10 5G that aims to be the ideal affordable tablet offering for the customers. The TCL Tab 10 5G, as the name suggests, comes with 5G support and is powered by a MediaTek Kompanio series chipset under the hood.

The Tab 10 5G is available on the T-Mobile network starting today for $300 (approx Rs 24,000). The tablet sports a 10.1-inch full-HD display powered by NXTVISION. It is powered by MediaTek’s Kompanio 800T 5G chipset is a 2.4GHz octa-core processor. It is coupled with 4GB of RAM along with 32GB storage.

It packs a massive 8,000mAh battery which should be able to give you a decent amount of play time even on 5G. The camera setup of the Tab 10 5G consists of an 8MP rear camera and a 5MP front camera. There’s support for Face Unlock as well where it can be used to unlock the tablet as an added security measure.

In related news to TCL, the brand launched three Televisions in India a couple of months back, with Dolby’s latest audio and imaging innovations. The brand collaborated with Dolby Laboratories to bring out TV innovations that are ahead of its competitors. The new TVs from TCL include a Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz variable refresh rate, C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV, and P735 4K HDR Google TV.

Integrated with Wide Color Gamut, 4K HDR, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), TCL P735 offers smooth visuals. In addition, the new gaming TV from TCL also comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support. TCL C635’s new HDR 10+ technology optimizes picture quality for a 4K display by using dynamic tone mapping to reflect frame-to-frame variations in brightness, color saturation, and contrast.