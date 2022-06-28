TCL launches three new TVs in India including a Gaming TV

TCL has announced the launch of three brand-new Televisions in India with Dolby’s latest audio and imaging innovations. The brand has collaborated with Dolby Laboratories to bring out TV innovations that are ahead of its competitors, says TCL. The new TVs from TCL include a Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz variable refresh rate, C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV, and P735 4K HDR Google TV.

TCL C835 Mini LED TV is available in three sizes including 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch at Rs 119,990, Rs 159,990, and Rs 229,990 respectively. TCL C635 Gaming TV is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch and 75-inch at Rs 44,990, Rs 54,990, Rs 64,990, Rs 85,990 and Rs 149,990 respectively. TCL P735 is available in 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch at Rs 35,990, Rs 41,990, Rs 49,990 and Rs 69,990 respectively.

TCL C835 Mini LED 4K Google TV with 144Hz VRR

TCL C835 is an amalgamation of features like 144Hz VRR, ONKYO, IMAX Enhanced, Dolby Vision IQ, Dolby Atmos, HDR 10+, MEMC, HDMI 2.1, and much more. TCL Mini LED 4K TV C835 comes with an increased number of local dimming zones and offers high brightness performance according to the company. It is further powered by QLED technology.

While Dolby Vision IQ on the TCL Mini LED 4K TV alongside Dolby Vision, the experience is stretched further than HDR by intelligently optimizing your TV for a suitable picture in your room. Apart from that, the TV supports Dolby Atmos as well.

The TV has support for 144Hz VRR, providing faster responsiveness, sharper imagery, and smoother gameplay. Whether users are competitive gamers who want to experience high FPS games, or casual gamers, 144Hz VRR displays can be a huge benefit as it gives users an edge over their participants.

TCL C635 Gaming QLED 4K TV with 120Hz DLG & Game Master

Integrated with Wide Color Gamut, 4K HDR, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), TCL P735 offers smooth visuals. In addition, the new gaming TV from TCL also comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos support.

TCL C635’s new HDR 10+ technology optimizes picture quality for a 4K display by using dynamic tone mapping to reflect frame-to-frame variations in brightness, color saturation, and contrast. The device is further integrated with the ONKYO sound system.

This particular device also has game master technology, making gaming more “immersive and smooth”. TCL C635 also features a video call camera (optional) which supports Google Duo, enabling users to connect with friends and family within a few clicks. It also has Google TV–home allowing users to access millions of content options aggregated across streaming platforms accompanied by ‘OK Google’ hotword that offers users hands-free controls.

TCL P735 4K HDR Google TV

Integrated with Wide Color Gamut, 4K HDR, and MEMC (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation), TCL P735 is also claimed to offer smooth visuals. Like the previous two models, this one also comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

TCL P735’s HDMI 2.1 supports higher video resolutions and faster refresh rates, with increased transmission speed and capacity. Powered by a proprietary algorithm, TCL P735 features ALLM optimization, automatically switching to low-lag presets to offer smooth gameplay. TCL P735 also comes with Google TV, meaning you will get hundreds of content options aggregated across streaming services.