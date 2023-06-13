TCL T6G QLED 4K TVs launched in India: Features, Price

TCL has debuted a new set of TVs in India under its T6G series, consisting of a total of three models in 43″, 50″, and 55″ sizes. All of the models offer 4K QLED displays with an edge-to-edge design. They also boast of Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos technologies.

TCL T6G Series TVs: Price, Availability

The TCL T6G 4K QLED TVs in 43″, 50″, and 55″ sizes are available at the prices of Rs 38,990, Rs 46,990, and Rs 54,990, respectively. These models are currently available for purchase from online retailers such as Amazon and Flipkart.

TCL T6G Series TVs: Features

The new TVs from TCL offer a 3840 × 2160 pixel 4K QLED screen, with a brightness of 300 nits, and the inclusion of Dolby Vision and HDR 10 to further enhance the picture quality. There are also the AiPQ Engine 3.0 and MEMC technologies that work together to optimize video content.

Next, the TVs also offer AMD FreeSync feature, to prevent screen tearing while playing games. Additionally, the 55″ model offers a 120Hz Game accelerator, adding smoothness and fluidity to gaming sessions by upscaling the refresh rate. They draw power from a 64-bit Quad-Core Processor, coupled with a Mali-G31 x 2 800MHz GPU.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz/5GHz), Bluetooth 5.0, 3 x HDMI 2.1 ports (including one with ARC support), 1 x USB port, S/PDIF, AV input, and an Ethernet port. Users get 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage and Google TV on the software side of things.

TCL also provides hands-free voice control 2.0 for actions via voice commands, while the voice remote features dedicated hotkeys for select streaming services like Netflix, Prime Video, and YouTube.

For audio, the 43″ and 50″ models feature 30W stereo speakers, while the 55″ variant has 56W output. They also support Dolby Atmos and DTS Virtual:X technologies.