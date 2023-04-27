TCL unveils TCL FreshIN+ Air Conditioning Technology for fresher breathing inside homes

TCL today introduced its latest technology which aims to help consumers live “smarter, more convenient and healthier lives”, according to the company. The brand introduced it in the form of its first ‘breathing’ air conditioning technology – TCL FreshIN+ 2.0.

The new technology from TCL not only purifies air coming in but expels any poor-quality air from the inside out – “the same way lungs inhale oxygen and exhale harmful carbon dioxide”, says the brand. With this industry first, two-way fresh air replacement system, the TCL FreshIN+ Technology 2.0 effectively ‘breathes’ in a similar way to the human body, claims TCL.

The TCL FreshIN+ 2.0 technology not only supplies oxygen-rich air from the outdoors, but also discharges polluted air, so the air being circulated internally is also fresh and clean. TCL FreshIN+ 2.0 is able to powerfully circulate a large fresh air volume of 60 cubic meters/h and exhaust air volume of 30 cubic meters/h, meaning just one AC unit has the capacity to ventilate even large room spaces.

Read More: Vivo Y56 5G debuts in offline market in India; Godrej Appliances launches leak proof Split Air Conditioners

How does TCL FreshIN+ 2.0 work?

The TCL FreshIN+ Technology 2.0 allows for switching easily between four modes. Breathing System first exhausts and then inhales, rejecting stale, odorous air first before taking in fresh air from outside. TCL explains how this can be vital during months of high humidity, as it is also able to firstly expel any excess moisture from the air indoors, before intaking air from the outside, enabling the technology to purify the outdoor air and maintain a consistent level of humidity and temperature for optimum comfort.

The Exhaust Mode removes odours and the presence of harmful gases such as formaldehyde, which is particularly useful following the decoration of new houses and for quickly expelling potent smells emitted from household garbage and kitchen waste.

For those who are prone to allergies, or for infants who are particularly sensitive to irritants that might be found in the air, the Fresh Air Mode allows for a constant supply of oxygen rich air to be circulating, even whilst the windows closed.

Finally, the Purification Mode helps to eliminate any harmful effects of pollution coming in from the outside. The TCL FreshIN+ Technology 2.0’s internal circulation effectively expels fine particle matter (PM2.5) dust and bacteria, keeping the air quality inside the room at a healthy level.