TCL Stylus 5G launched with MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC

TCL has launched a new smartphones in the United States, called the TCL Stylus 5G. The smartphone, as the name suggests, comes with a built-in stylus and features the Nebo app with high precision handwriting recognition. Further, the device is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM.

The TCL Stylus 5G is available to buy in the United States and can be purchased from the T-Mobile site form$258 (approx Rs 20,000). The smartphone is available in a single Lunar Black colour option.

TCL Stylus 5G Specifications

This Stylus 5G sports a 6.81-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,460 pixels) LCD screen with an aspect ratio of 20.5:9. It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. The storage can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

For optics, this smartphone features a quad rear camera setup, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 5-megapixel wide-angle sensor, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. There’s a 13-megapixel selfie shooter on the front for selfies and video calls.

TC Stylus 5G packs a 4,000mAh battery with claimed runtime of up to 15.3 hours of normal usage. It also supports 18W fast charging. You get a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock technology for security. For connectivity, it includes Bluetooth 5.2, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headset jack. There’s also stylus slot while the device boots Android 12 out of the box.

In related news, TCL recently launched India’s first Video Call QLED 4K TV. The TCL C725 TV comes with technologies like 4K QLED, Dolby Vision, HDR 10+ and Motion Estimation & Motion Compensation (MEMC) for clear, immersive, and lifelike visuals. It also comes with Dolby Atmos and an ONKYO-certified sound.