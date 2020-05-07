Advertisement

Amid Lockdown, TCL introduces offers on Smart 4K TV, AI Ultra-Inverter AC and smart android TV S6500

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : May 07, 2020 2:04 pm

Latest News

The combo offer includes TCL’s Smart 4K TV and AI Ultra-Inverter AC, available at Rs 82,980.
Advertisement

In this lockdown period till May 17, TCL has launched two new offers which will run till May 31, 2020. First is a combo offer comprising TCL’s Smart TV and Smart AC and second is the TCL’s Smart Android TV S6500 separately, at exciting prices.

The combo offer includes TCL’s Smart 4K TV and AI Ultra-Inverter AC, available at Rs 82,980. TCL smart TV comes equipped with built-in Google Assistant to give users quick access to entertainment. It also offers a wide array of content platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, ToppScholars and Mx Player, among others.

Powered by artificial intelligence, TCL’s AI Ultra-Inverter AC, on the other hand, offers features like smart connectivity, high performance, low power consumption and durability, to name a few. It also features a titan gold fin along with a silver ion filter, which is designed to prevent the accumulation of dust and impede the growth of microbes such as spores, viruses and fungi – thus keeping the indoor air pure and clean. The air conditioner enables users to seamlessly connect their TCL Smart AC to TCL Smart TV.

The second offer includes TCL’s smart android TV S6500, available in both 32-inch and 43-inch at Rs 11,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively.

The smart Android TV offers features like the smart volume that automatically adjusts programming volume and eliminates sudden sound fluctuations, usually experienced when switching channels. Micro dimming technology is another exciting feature that analyses TV content in hundreds of separate zones to adjust the brightness and darkness. It also has a sports mode to offer audiences an immersive feeling of live-action sports events.

 
Commenting on the new range of offers, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said, “Although the extended lockdown was a necessary step, it has also added more stress to the daily routines of people. The latest offers by TCL are intended to help consumers unwind from this monotony and stay entertained during these boring hours. At TCL, we keep consumers at the forefront and strive to surprise them with new tech offerings every time. Going forward, we will roll out more such offers and keep our consumers delved into the world of ease and entertainment till lockdown and beyond.”  

 

TCL will not make BlackBerry smartphones from August 31

TCL smartphone with slide-out display panel leaked online

Is TCL and ShemarooMe association a gimmick?

Latest News from TCL

You might like this

Tags: TCL TCL lockdown offer

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Whirlpool extends warranty on its range of home appliances amid Coronavirus lockdown

Samsung opens bookings for TVs, refrigerators and other home appliances with 15% cashback offer

Philips TV, audio and monitors range warranty extended

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 phones under Rs 10000 running on Android 10

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Healthcare Gadgets for home

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 Zoom alternatives for teachers

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 apps to connect with a Doctor Virtually

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Top 5 upcoming movies on Netflix

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Latest Videos

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years

Realme's 2nd anniversary: High and Lows in last two years
Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19

Mobile Phone Manufacturing Post Covid19
Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200

Reliance Jio Best Prepaid plan for less than Rs 200
Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue

Consumers struggle with mobile, AC repair as services sector faces issue
JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication

JioMart Launched, Whatsapp platform for communication
Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Top 5 medical gadget for healthcare at home

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 upcoming smartphones in India after lockdown gets over

Here’s a list of Xiaomi smartphones that will get MIUI12 update

Top 10 Vodafone Prepaid Plans

Top 5 upcoming Electric Bikes

Top 10 Electric Bikes

Top 10 BSNL prepaid plans

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies