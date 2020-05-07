Amid Lockdown, TCL introduces offers on Smart 4K TV, AI Ultra-Inverter AC and smart android TV S6500

The combo offer includes TCL’s Smart 4K TV and AI Ultra-Inverter AC, available at Rs 82,980.

In this lockdown period till May 17, TCL has launched two new offers which will run till May 31, 2020. First is a combo offer comprising TCL’s Smart TV and Smart AC and second is the TCL’s Smart Android TV S6500 separately, at exciting prices.



The combo offer includes TCL’s Smart 4K TV and AI Ultra-Inverter AC, available at Rs 82,980. TCL smart TV comes equipped with built-in Google Assistant to give users quick access to entertainment. It also offers a wide array of content platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime, ToppScholars and Mx Player, among others.



Powered by artificial intelligence, TCL’s AI Ultra-Inverter AC, on the other hand, offers features like smart connectivity, high performance, low power consumption and durability, to name a few. It also features a titan gold fin along with a silver ion filter, which is designed to prevent the accumulation of dust and impede the growth of microbes such as spores, viruses and fungi – thus keeping the indoor air pure and clean. The air conditioner enables users to seamlessly connect their TCL Smart AC to TCL Smart TV.



The second offer includes TCL’s smart android TV S6500, available in both 32-inch and 43-inch at Rs 11,990 and Rs 21,990 respectively.



The smart Android TV offers features like the smart volume that automatically adjusts programming volume and eliminates sudden sound fluctuations, usually experienced when switching channels. Micro dimming technology is another exciting feature that analyses TV content in hundreds of separate zones to adjust the brightness and darkness. It also has a sports mode to offer audiences an immersive feeling of live-action sports events.





Commenting on the new range of offers, Mike Chen, General Manager, TCL India, said, “Although the extended lockdown was a necessary step, it has also added more stress to the daily routines of people. The latest offers by TCL are intended to help consumers unwind from this monotony and stay entertained during these boring hours. At TCL, we keep consumers at the forefront and strive to surprise them with new tech offerings every time. Going forward, we will roll out more such offers and keep our consumers delved into the world of ease and entertainment till lockdown and beyond.”



