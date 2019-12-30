  • 17:15 Dec 30, 2019

Tata Sky SD and HD set-top boxes price increased

By: Meenu Rana, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : December 30, 2019 4:00 pm

The Tata Sky new set-top box prices are reflecting on the website.
Tata Sky has once again revised the price of its set-top boxes in India. The company has now increased the price of Tata Sky HD and Tata Sky HD set-top boxes. Apart from the SD and HD set-top boxes, Tata Sky is also offering the Tata Sky 4K set-top box at Rs 6,400 and the Tata Sky HD Box+ Recorder at Rs 9,300.

The SD set-top box price has now been increased by Rs 300, while the HD set-top box has got a price rise of Rs 200. After the price revision, Tata Sky is now offering the SD set-top box price at Rs 1,399 and the HD set-top box is now priced at Rs 1,499. The Tata Sky new set-top box prices are reflecting on the website.

Earlier this year, Tata Sky HD and SD set-top box price were slashed in India. With this price revision, the Tata Sky SD was available at a price point of Rs 1,399 and the Tata Sky HD was priced at Rs 1,499.

Meanwhile, Tata Sky is reportedly working on a new hybrid Android set-top box known as tata Sky Binge+. The set-top box was expected to launch on December 16 this month, but that didn't happen.

