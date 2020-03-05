Tata Sky SD and HD Set-Top Box prices hiked to Rs 1,499

Tata Sky lists its Tata Sky HD and SD set-top box models for Rs 1,499.

Tata Sky has announced a price hike on its SD and HD set-top box in India. The company has revealed a Rs 100 price hike on its set-top box in the country.



In February, Tata Sky discontinued SD set top box and was selling only the HD option to its new customers. Now it has brought back the SD set-top box with the new price that is higher than what was available to customers earlier.



With this, the official website of Tata Sky lists its Tata Sky HD and SD set-top box models for Rs 1,499. This is an increase of Rs 100 from the earlier price of Rs 1,399 price.



DreamDTH reports that Tata Sky has also increased the multi-TV connection charges by upto Rs 200 in addition to its HD and SD set-top box pricing. The charges for the secondary SD connection has been increased from Rs 1,299 to Rs 1,399, while the secondary HD connection is available at Rs 1,199, up from Rs 999.The new prices are already effective on Tata Sky’s website.

Tata Sky recently increased minimum recharge amount by 150 percent. Tata Sky users won’t be able to recharge their account with any amount below Rs 50. With this, Tata Sky subscribers will have to recharge their accounts with a minimum of Rs 50 pack. Now Tata Sky will be equivalent to Airtel Digital TV and D2H, both of which also have a minimum recharge requirement of Rs 50 and above. However, Dish TV subscribers can recharge with a minimum value of Rs 10.

