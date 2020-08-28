Advertisement

Tata Sky partners with Technicolor to develop Made in India set-top boxes

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : August 28, 2020 12:53 pm

The DTH player has partnered with Technicolor to develop Set-Top Boxes for the Indian market that will be manufactured and distributed within India.

Tata Sky has partnered with Technicolor to shift a significant portion of its Set-top box sourcing to within the country. The DTH player has partnered with Technicolor to develop Set-Top Boxes for the Indian market that will be manufactured and distributed within India. 

 

The shift in production and supply chain operations, according to the two companies, will streamline the manufacture and delivery of STBs to consumers in India, and further strengthen the longstanding collaboration that has been in place between Technicolor and Tata Sky. 

 

Harit Nagpal, MD & CEO of Tata Sky said, “As the world adjusts to the rapid changes emerging due to the recent effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Tata Sky and Technicolor Connected Home are realigning production of a group of set-top boxes (STBs) to India by early 2021.”

 

“Working with Tata Sky to move set-top box production to India will better serve this important market. It is yet another example of Technicolor’s best-in-class supply chain, which remains flexible and adaptable. This is especially valuable in volatile situations, such as those created by COVID-19. Our supply chain capabilities have proven to be a strategic asset as we offer multiple options to our customers. We remain committed to minimizing risk and total cost of ownership for services providers around the world,” says Luis Martinez-Amago, President of Technicolor Connected Home.

 

 

Reliance JioMeet, Vivo Y30, Tata Sky, Motorola One Fusion, TikTok, Redmi 8 and more: TMI Daily News Wrap

Tata Sky Binge+ offers ZEE5 streaming service on its platform

Tata Sky broadband increases post FUP speed on all its plans

