Tata Sky Music and Music + subscribers get free access to Hungama Music Pro

Tata Sky has today announced its partnership with Hungama Music to offer 15+ million songs and music videos, unlimited offline downloads, unlimited streaming of full-length music videos, to all Active subscribers of Tata Sky Music and Music +.



Active subscribers of Tata Sky Music and Music + can now avail the Hungama Music Pro subscription plan worth Rs 99 per month, through the Tata Sky mobile app at no additional cost. With this collaboration, Tata Sky Music and Music+ DTH subscribers can now access the entire library of Hungama Music in an easy to set-up process with no additional sign-up.

From the latest hits to classics, pop songs to International chartbusters, an active subscriber of Tata Sky Music or Music+ can explore a library of over 15 million songs and music videos in more than 20 Indian and international languages. Hungama Music Pro subscription gives users an ad-free HD-quality audio-video streaming experience, unlimited offline downloads and unlimited streaming of full-length music videos. It also offers subscribers a wide range of original content, online radio channels and curated playlists.



To avail this service, subscribers need to click on the music content listings on the home page of the Tata Sky Mobile App. Active subscribers of Tata Sky Music & Music+ service will be redirected to the Hungama Music app with PRO subscription assigned automatically. Non-subscribers will be taken to the Tata Sky Music or Music+ ‘Add-Pack’ page and will be prompted for a subscription. Once subscribed to DTH service(s), subscribers will be able to access the content on Hungama Music, when they land on app through the Tata Sky Mobile App by clicking on music thumbnails.



Tata Sky Mobile App furthers allows subscribers to view channels that are a part of their subscription on their primary Tata Sky set-top box. This app is available on both Android and iOS.

