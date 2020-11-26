Advertisement

Tata Sky Music and Music + subscribers get free access to Hungama Music Pro

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : November 26, 2020 3:58 pm

Latest News

Active subscribers of Tata Sky Music and Music + can now avail the Hungama Music Pro subscription plan worth Rs 99 per month,
Advertisement

Tata Sky has today announced its partnership with Hungama Music to offer 15+ million songs and music videos, unlimited offline downloads, unlimited streaming of full-length music videos, to all Active subscribers of Tata Sky Music and Music +.

Active subscribers of Tata Sky Music and Music + can now avail the Hungama Music Pro subscription plan worth Rs 99 per month, through the Tata Sky mobile app at no additional cost. With this collaboration, Tata Sky Music and Music+ DTH subscribers can now access the entire library of Hungama Music in an easy to set-up process with no additional sign-up.

 

From the latest hits to classics, pop songs to International chartbusters, an active subscriber of Tata Sky Music or Music+ can explore a library of over 15 million songs and music videos in more than 20 Indian and international languages. Hungama Music Pro subscription gives users an ad-free HD-quality audio-video streaming experience, unlimited offline downloads and unlimited streaming of full-length music videos. It also offers subscribers a wide range of original content, online radio channels and curated playlists.
 
To avail this service, subscribers need to click on the music content listings on the home page of the Tata Sky Mobile App. Active subscribers of Tata Sky Music & Music+ service will be redirected to the Hungama Music app with PRO subscription assigned automatically. Non-subscribers will be taken to the Tata Sky Music or Music+ ‘Add-Pack’ page and will be prompted for a subscription. Once subscribed to DTH service(s), subscribers will be able to access the content on Hungama Music, when they land on app through the Tata Sky Mobile App by clicking on music thumbnails.

Tata Sky Mobile App furthers allows subscribers to view channels that are a part of their subscription on their primary Tata Sky set-top box. This app is available on both Android and iOS.

Advertisement

Tata Sky Binge partners with CuriosityStream to offer documentary films and series

Tata Sky offering upto Rs 400 discount for new connections, Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box price dropped again

Tata Sky Binge partnership with SonyLIV adds 1000+ hours of on-demand content

Tata Sky to show personalized content

TATA SKY BINGE+ gets a major price cut

Tata Sky broadband introduces new 300Mbps fixed GB plan for its customers

Latest News from Tata Sky

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

BSNL Rs 247 Prepaid Plan: Things You Should Know

Airtel, BSNL, Jio, and Vi fined for not blocking phishing activities on their networks

Love streaming online but find subscriptions expensive? Let us tell you how to get it free

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Nokia's Next Smartphone?

Nokia's Next Smartphone?
Google Photo Storage and other cloud services

Google Photo Storage and other cloud services
Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?

Why we have very few compact Android smartphones? Who is responsible?
Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo

Nokia 2.4 launching in 15 days, Pubg has not got go-ahead from Govt, Samsung Exynos on Vivo
Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price

Netflix TV Channel, Micromax In prerorder, Realme 6 special price
Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Pubg Coming Back, Whatsapp Payments Starts, YouTube, Oppo A15

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies