Advertisement

Tata Sky launches cloud-based recording feature for Android-powered Binge+ Set-top-box

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian , New Delhi Last updated : March 17, 2021 5:12 pm

Latest News

Tata Sky has launched the recording feature for its Binge+ Set-top-box but you will need to have an internet connection to take advantage of the new feature
Advertisement

Tata Sky, the known DTH service provider is now introducing a new feature for its Binge+ Set-top-box users where one can now record the shows or movies from a particular channel and then pause, rewind, restart or fast-forward that content later on. 

 

The record feature was previously available only on the regular Tata Sky HD+ Set-top-box but is now making its way to the Android-powered Binge+ box. The content you record will not take up the internal storage of the box, instead will be stored on a cloud through which you can play the recorded show or a movie. 

 

As the content is stored on the cloud, you will need to have an active internet connection to begin streaming the content. As other STB's have an in-built hard drive, there is no need for an internet connection but the Binge+ box is storing the recordings on a cloud server that will be accessible through an internet connection. 

 

Advertisement

Plan Details

 

To avail this service, users can go with one of the two packs offered by the DTH service provider. The first pack is ‘Basic’ and is available for free while the second pack is ‘Premium’ that is available for a monthly cost of Rs 199.

 

The basic pack which is free of cost, will allow users to record up to 25 hours of content (record 1 program at a time). All the recordings will be automatically deleted from the cloud after three months. Notingly, the recorded content might get deleted before three months, depending on the channel's or the show's rights.

 

On the other hand, the Premium pack will allow users to record up to 100 hours of content wherein you can record up to 20 programs simultaneously. Even for the Premium pack users, some recordings can expire because of the event/channel-specific conditions.

 

Users can watch their recorded content in three categories including first being recorded (already recorded programs), second being 'In Progress' (on-going recording), and the third being 'Scheduled' that are to be recorded soon.

Tata Sky introduces new offers with its broadband plans

Tata Sky Music and Music + subscribers get free access to Hungama Music Pro

Tata Sky Binge partners with CuriosityStream to offer documentary films and series

Tata Sky offering upto Rs 400 discount for new connections, Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box price dropped again

Tata Sky Binge partnership with SonyLIV adds 1000+ hours of on-demand content

Tata Sky to show personalized content

Latest News from Tata Sky

You might like this

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

OnePlus Watch specifications leaked ahead of launch

2nd Gen Google Nest Hub announced with Soli-powered ‘Sleep Sensing’

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 fast chargers you can buy

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series

Can CHINA switch off India's Electricity?, Samsung Galaxy M12 launch, MapmyIndia, Oppo F19 series
Nokia 3.4 1st Impression

Nokia 3.4 1st Impression
Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies