Tata Sky launches cloud-based recording feature for Android-powered Binge+ Set-top-box

Tata Sky has launched the recording feature for its Binge+ Set-top-box but you will need to have an internet connection to take advantage of the new feature

Tata Sky, the known DTH service provider is now introducing a new feature for its Binge+ Set-top-box users where one can now record the shows or movies from a particular channel and then pause, rewind, restart or fast-forward that content later on.

The record feature was previously available only on the regular Tata Sky HD+ Set-top-box but is now making its way to the Android-powered Binge+ box. The content you record will not take up the internal storage of the box, instead will be stored on a cloud through which you can play the recorded show or a movie.

As the content is stored on the cloud, you will need to have an active internet connection to begin streaming the content. As other STB's have an in-built hard drive, there is no need for an internet connection but the Binge+ box is storing the recordings on a cloud server that will be accessible through an internet connection.

Plan Details

To avail this service, users can go with one of the two packs offered by the DTH service provider. The first pack is ‘Basic’ and is available for free while the second pack is ‘Premium’ that is available for a monthly cost of Rs 199.

The basic pack which is free of cost, will allow users to record up to 25 hours of content (record 1 program at a time). All the recordings will be automatically deleted from the cloud after three months. Notingly, the recorded content might get deleted before three months, depending on the channel's or the show's rights.

On the other hand, the Premium pack will allow users to record up to 100 hours of content wherein you can record up to 20 programs simultaneously. Even for the Premium pack users, some recordings can expire because of the event/channel-specific conditions.

Users can watch their recorded content in three categories including first being recorded (already recorded programs), second being 'In Progress' (on-going recording), and the third being 'Scheduled' that are to be recorded soon.