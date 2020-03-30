Tata Sky broadband to offer free landline service in India soon

The new landline service will be available for free with Tata Sky broadband plans.

Tata Sky Broadband has revealed that it will introduce a new landline service for its customers in India. The brand has teased the upcoming service on its official website.

The teaser comes with a tagline ‘Stream Unlimited. Call Unlimited’. It also reveals that the new landline service will be available for free with Tata Sky broadband plans, however, the company has not revealed much about the same. With this, Tata Sky will join the operators like Airtel, Reliance JioFiber and BSNL that provides landline services along with broadband services.

Currently, Tata Sky Broadband offers three unlimited plans in the country including Rs 900, Rs 1000 and Rs 1100. All the broadband plans offer unlimited data without any limit. The Rs 900 plan comes with 25Mbps speeds, Rs 1000 comes with 50Mbps speeds and Rs 1100 pack comes with 100Mbps. The plans are available with 3 months, 6 months and 12 months payments options as well.

Apart from this, the company offers fixed GB plan of Rs 650, Rs 750, Rs 800, Rs 900, Rs 950 and Rs 100. The Rs 650 plan offers 60GB of data with 25Mbps speeds, while the 760 plan offers 150GB of data with 50Mbps speeds. The Rs 800 and Rs 900 plans offer 400GB and 250GB of data respectively with internet speeds of 25Mbps and 100 Mbps respectively. Rs 950 and Rs 1000 broadband plans offer 500GB of data respectively with a download speed of 50Mbps and 100Mbps respectively. All the fixed broadband plans come with data rollover facility.