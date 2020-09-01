Advertisement

Tata Sky broadband introduces new 300Mbps fixed GB plan for its customers

By: Rohan Pal, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : September 01, 2020 1:10 pm

The company has introduced a new 300Mbps broadband plan for its customers.
Tata Sky broadband has added a new broadband plan under its Fixed GB plans category. The company has introduced a new 300Mbps broadband plan for its customers. 

 

The broadband plan comes with a price tag of Rs 1,470 and it comes with a download speed of up to 300Mbps. The plan offers 500GB of data per month and once the limit is exhausted, users can still access the internet with reduced speed of 3Mbps. The plan also offers a free router and it also comes with a data rollover facility. 

 

The broadband plan is available with quarterly, half-yearly and yearly payment options. Users can pay Rs 4,200 for 3 months, Rs 7560 for 6 months and Rs 1,42,280 for one year. The company is offering 15 per cent discount on yearly plan and 10 per cent discount on semi-annual subscription. However, it is important to note that the plan is not available across the country and it is currently available in Bengaluru, Chennai, Greater Noida, Gurgaon, Mumbai, New Delhi, Pimpri Chinchwad, Pune, and Thane. The plan was first reported by TelecomTalk. 

 

Previously, Tata Sky increased the post Fair Usage Policy (FUP) limit speed on its all broadband plans in the country. The company has made this update to its unlimited broadband plans in the country.

 

With this, users will be able to surf the internet with a post FUP speed of 3Mbps. Previously, the company offered 2Mbps speed once the data was exhausted. The company has a variety of unlimited broadband plans including Rs 950 that offers 25Mbps speed, Rs 1050 plan with 50Mbps speed, Rs 1150 plan with 100 Mbps speeds and Rs 1900 that comes with a 300Mbps.

 

