Tata Sky Binge+ price slashed by Rs 2,000 for new and existing customers

Tata Sky Android set-top box called as Tata Sky Binge+ was launched earlier this year in India at Rs 5,999. Now Tata Sky has slashed the price of Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box by Rs 2,000. The set-top box after the price cut is now available for Rs 3,999.



The price cut is now reflecting on the company website and the new customers can now buy it for Rs 3,999 instead of Rs 5,999. It comes with six months of free subscription to Tata Sky Binge services.



The Tata Sky Binge service enables users to access over-the-top content on over-the-top (OTT) apps like Disney+ Hotstar, Sun NXT, Hungama Play, Shemaroo Me and Eros Now. After the free Tata Sky Binge subscription is over, subscribers will have to pay Rs. 249 per month for continuous access.



Additionally, the company announced that the new Binge+ buyers would receive three months of Amazon Prime subscription for free. The reduced price of Tata Sky Binge+ would also be applicable to existing customers choosing to upgrade their existing STB or select Binge+ for Multi-TV connection as well.



Tata Sky Binge+ set-top box is powered by Android TV and works with Google Assistant voice search. It enables subscribers to watch both live TV and OTT content on one device. The OTT content can be viewed by connecting the box to the Internet.



The set-top box features a 2GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. It runs the latest Android TV 9.0 Pie platform. Users can download more than 5000 apps and games from the Google Play Store. There is a Catchup feature which enables consumers to access content from the past 7 days.



