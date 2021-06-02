Tata Sky Binge app now available on your smartphone

All new Binge users downloading the Mobile app enjoy a 7-day free trial.

Tata Sky has launched the Tata Sky Binge app for mobile devices specifically designed for Tata Sky subscribers. The Tata Sky Binge app is available for download through the App Store and Google Play store.

Tata Sky Subscribers with a Tata Sky Binge subscription on Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ Set Top Box can login and access content on the Binge mobile app by using their Subscriber ID or Registered Mobile Number. Customers also have the option to choose a mobile-only plan.

This app curates content from multiple streaming services into categories such as New Releases, Popular Movies, Trending Now etc., making content discoverability easy. Content surfing using Language, Genre, app rails etc., makes search and recommendations faster and convenient.

The tab bar at the bottom of the screen gives easy access to Home screen, Search and Watchlist. Single subscription, single payment and single sign-on to view content on one unified platform.

Tata Sky Binge Mobile app has been introduced with two plans. Subscribers opting for a Tata Sky Binge 299 plan will be able to access content from 10 OTT apps on 1 TV screen (through Amazon Fire TV Stick – Tata Sky Edition or Binge+ STB) and 3 mobile screens.

The 149 mobile-only plan gives access to Binge services on 3 mobile screens with content from 7 premium OTT apps. All new Binge users downloading the Mobile app enjoy a 7-day free trial.

Tata Sky Binge aggregates content from 10 premium OTT apps. Single subscription and a unified user interface gives access to partner apps such as Disney+ Hotstar Premium, ZEE5, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SonyLIV and CuriosityStream. Customers can also access Amazon Prime Video through the service by signing in with their Amazon Prime subscription.

Tata Sky Binge service was first launched through- Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition. Tata Sky Binge+ has now brought it to mobile devices — through the new app.