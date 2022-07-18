Tata Play onboards Hoichoi for Bengali entertainment on Binge service

Tata Play (formerly known as Tata Sky), today added its 13th OTT platform, Hoichoi to Tata Play Binge. The integration carries forward Binge’s objective of providing users access to content from across all OTT platforms in multiple languages, as well as easing the process of content discovery.

With the incorporation of hoichoi in Tata Play Binge, users will have access to a vast library of movie titles and 100+ original series in Bengali. The key shows are also dubbed and presented in Hindi, says the company. Further, the bouquet of content can be enjoyed with subtitles through large-screen connected devices – Tata Play Binge+ Android Set Top Box and Tata Play edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick, along with Tata Play Binge mobile app and the website.

Hoichoi touts of a range of shows and movies across genres, like Byomkesh, Eken Babu, Hello, Rekka, Mandaar, Indu, Haami, Cheeni, Dwitiyo Purush, Tasher Ghawr, Tiktiki, Srikanto, Mon2 Pilot, Refugee, Feludar Goyendagiri and many more.

Hoichoi joins the band of 12 OTT platforms on Binge like Disney+ Hotstar,ZEE5, SonyLIV, Voot Select, SunNxt, Hungama Play, Eros Now, ShemarooMe, Voot Kids, CuriosityStream, EPIC ON and DocuBay. Content from all these platforms is available to the viewers of Tata Play Binge through a single subscription and single user interface. Subscribers can additionally top up their Binge subscription with Amazon Prime Video as an add-on at Rs 179 per month.

In recent news related to Tata Play, the brand has also partnered with Google to sell its Nest Cam (battery) in India via its Tata Play Secure+ service. The Google Nest Cam (battery) will work with Tata Play Secure+ which is a new service that includes the Nest Cam and the annual Nest Aware subscription. The package includes Familiar Face Detection and 30/60 day event video history.