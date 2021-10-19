TAGG Verve Plus smartwatch launched for Rs 1899

TAGG has launched a smartwatch in India called TAGG Verve Plus. The new TAGG Verve Plus smartwatch carries a price tag of Rs 2,499 but is available at Rs 1,899 on Flipkart as a part of the special launch price.

The smartwatch comes in three colour variants – Silver, Black, and Golden and offers over 16 variants of wrist straps. It is available for purchase on Flipkart.

TAGG Verve Plus Features

This all-new TAGG Verve Plus features a 1.69-inch LCD display with 240 x 280 screen resolution and 500 NITS brightness. The Zinc Alloy Body can withstand the daily rough usage with ease. It is made for carefree and rough usage and comes with an IP68 waterproof rating. The customizable straps and multiple cloud faces complement your lifestyle on daily basis.

TAGG Verve Plus helps you to keep a track of your Blood Oxygen levels in real time, 24×7 body temperature reading, heart rate sensor, and more. Other basic features of the smartwatch include smart reminders, sleep tracking, female health-tracking, goal tracker, etc.

The watch supports Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and comes with support for both Android as well as iOS devices. The watch comes with 16 in-built sports modes like Skipping, cycling, indoor running, football, walking, badminton, yoga, basketball, table tennis, hiking and more. The smartwatch also features a female health assistant (Menstrual Cycle tracking).

The sports mode helps you record the workout data and generate analysis after the exercise, to help you continuously improve your exercise plan. It also keeps track of your steps, distance, and calories burned during each activity. In addition, there is a remote camera and music player.

This smartwatch comes with a 180mAh battery. The company claims to offer up to 10 days of usage. Thanks to the IP68 water resistance, you can wear it even in the rain.