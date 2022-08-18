TAGG Verve Neo Hitman Edition smartwatch launched in partnership with Rohit Sharma

TAGG today announced their first-ever Hitman Edition smartwatches, made in collaboration with one of cricket’s most successful captains and brand ambassador Rohit Sharma. TAGG Verve Neo is the first smartwatch in the Hitman special edition ‘TAGG x RohitSharma’ collection. The smartwatch offers a bunch of features such as high-grade sensors to measure your Heart Rate and Blood Oxygen Levels.

The watch is available on Amazon at Rs 2,199. The watch is available in two colour options (Blue and Black) to choose from. Talking about the association, Rohit Sharma said, “I am very passionate about watches and cherish my curated collection. As technology has now evolved to make a smartwatch part of one’s daily routine, Team TAGG and I have worked together on the Hitman Edition keeping in mind functionality and design”.

The TAGG Verve Neo Hitman Edition comes with IP68 dust, sweat, and splash resistance rating. Further, it is suitable for both Android and IOS users and you can get additional functionality and features with the TAGG Neo App. Other features include notification alerts, sleep monitoring, female health tracking, and more. The smartwatch also offers upto 10 days of battery life on a single charge.

Read More: TAGG Rogue 100GT TWS Gaming earbuds launched in India

The TAGG Verve Neo debuted back in October of 2021 and comes with 16 in-built sports modes like Skipping, cycling, indoor running, football, walking, badminton, yoga, basketball, table tennis, hiking and more.

The sports mode helps you record the workout data and generate analysis after the exercise, to help you continuously improve your exercise plan. It also keeps track of your steps, distance, and calories burned during each activity.