Syska launches a 10,000mAh power bank

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 01, 2020 3:21 pm

Syska has launched a new 10,000mAh power bank that can charge 4 devices at once with 18w fast charging support.
Syska Accessories has today announced the launch of the latest WPB1002 Power Bank which is 'Made in India'. The power bank comes equipped with a 2-way type-C input and output cable for charging purposes. Thus, it can be used as per one’s convenience. 

 

Syska WPB1002 power bank is pocket fit sleek and is available at leading retail outlets for Rs. 2899. The power bank comes in two colours: blue and black.

 

WPB1002 comes with a 6 months warranty against any manufacturing defects. The warranty will be effective from the date of purchase of the product.  

 

Syska power bank

 

The Syska WPB1002 provides 18W fast charging and can charge four devices during a single use. The power bank blocks short circuits as it is incorporated with electromagnetic field protection which safeguards devices from any destruction. 

 

It is inbuilt in a way that it obstructs unnecessary heat discharge while the current streams inward or outwards to shield your device from heating and maintaining the safety of your device's battery body. 

 

The Syska WPB1002 power bank is fitted with 11 layers of protection to ward off any representation of leak, overheating, or overcharging for a safe and hazard free experience. The device’s smart circuit is programmed to allow the current to flow through a single channel. 

 

Commenting on the launch of the latest wireless power bank, Ms. Jyotsna Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group said, “Since work from home has become the new normal and everyone is increasingly using various devices to communicate, there has been an increase in demand for portable power banks". 

