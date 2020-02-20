  • 17:41 Feb 20, 2020

Syska launches 4 in 1 Quartet LED bulb for Rs 350

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 20, 2020 5:05 pm

Syska Quartet LED bulb comes with one year warranty and available across all leading retail outlets and e-commerce stores.
Syska Group has launched an innovative 4 in 1 Quartet LED bulb for Rs 350. Syska Quartet LED bulb comes with one year warranty and available across all leading retail outlets and e-commerce stores.

Syska Quartet is a multi-coloured bulb which highlights living spaces with four soothing and colourful light modes. It is a 12W LED bulb with 1200 lumens and is available in three different colours and various modes. It provides the convenience of choosing between four colourful options in one single bulb.

The modes of the bulb can be easily changed by simply switching it OFF and ON again. Syska Quartet LED bulb can be used with your existing fixtures such as night lamp, porch, dressing table etc. The bulb gives your space a soft and bright ambience.

The bulb is perfect for kitchen, living room, offices, galleries and the bulb brings up the mood and brightness of any indoors. Syska Quartet LED Bulb is designed specially for Indian households. The bulb fits perfectly in any B22 holder with the help of two bayonet pins provided on each side.


Commenting on the launch, Rajesh Uttamchandani, Director, Syska Group said, “As Syska is a pioneer of LED lighting segment in the country, we aim to introduce products that are innovative and first-of-its-kind in the market. We want our customers to experience the best LED bulb that is not only energy efficient but are also at par with the latest technology and innovation. Based on our in-depth market research, we at Syska always focus on innovation in our products. The latest launch of our Quartet LED Bulb is a testament of our continuous endeavour in offering our customers the best, both in terms of convenience and efficiency.”

