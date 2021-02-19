Syska launches 20,000mAh power bank with 18W fast charging support

Syska has announced a new power bank with 20,000mAh charging capacity with support for 18W fast charging

Syska Accessories announced the launch of the Syska P2024J Power Bank which will be exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart. The power bank is an ideal option for charging all sets of smart devices and smart phones as per the company.

Syska P2024J Power Bank is priced at Rs. 2499 but will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,099 only on 19th February 2021 from 12pm to 12am during the Flipkart flash sale across three colors Midnight Blue, Blazing Red and Pearl Black. The Syska P2024J Power Bank comes with a 6 months warranty against any manufacturing defects. The warranty will be effective from the date of purchase of the product.

Syska P2024J zoom charging power bank consists of a steady capacity of 20,000mAh. The power bank charges multiple smart devices simultaneously with a uniform fast charging speed and offers a safe current supply through its 12-layer chip protection. The power bank includes a built-in intelligent control circuit that can shunt the current flow when the power bank is self-charging and outputting power at the same time.

The power bank ensures that all the devices receive an equal output and fastens the velocity of the current to charge your devices quickly, when performing a simultaneous charge. Syska P2024J comes with a power button, LED indicator, micro USB input, micro USB output and type-C port installed, making it easier to power up the latest smartphones and other devices.

The P2024J gives out 18W power. Through 3 different ports, you can charge 3 devices simultaneously, without any hassle. Syska also provides you with a fast charging Type-C cable as an additional accessory in the box itself for better performance.