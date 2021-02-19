Advertisement

Syska launches 20,000mAh power bank with 18W fast charging support

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : February 19, 2021 10:52 am

Latest News

Syska has announced a new power bank with 20,000mAh charging capacity with support for 18W fast charging
Advertisement

Syska Accessories announced the launch of the Syska P2024J Power Bank which will be exclusively available for purchase on Flipkart. The power bank is an ideal option for charging all sets of smart devices and smart phones as per the company. 

 

Syska P2024J Power Bank is priced at Rs. 2499 but will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,099 only on 19th February 2021 from 12pm to 12am during the Flipkart flash sale across three colors Midnight Blue, Blazing Red and Pearl Black. The Syska P2024J Power Bank comes with a 6 months warranty against any manufacturing defects. The warranty will be effective from the date of purchase of the product. 

 

Syska 20,000mAh power bank

Advertisement

 

Syska P2024J zoom charging power bank consists of a steady capacity of 20,000mAh. The power bank charges multiple smart devices simultaneously with a uniform fast charging speed and offers a safe current supply through its 12-layer chip protection. The power bank includes a built-in intelligent control circuit that can shunt the current flow when the power bank is self-charging and outputting power at the same time.

 

The power bank ensures that all the devices receive an equal output and fastens the velocity of the current to charge your devices quickly, when performing a simultaneous charge. Syska P2024J comes with a power button, LED indicator, micro USB input, micro USB output and type-C port installed, making it easier to power up the latest smartphones and other devices. 

 

The P2024J gives out 18W power. Through 3 different ports, you can charge 3 devices simultaneously, without any hassle. Syska also provides you with a fast charging Type-C cable as an additional accessory in the box itself for better performance. 

Syska launches a 10,000mAh power bank

Huawei Mate X2 teased with in-folding design ahead of launch

Lenovo launches Smart Clock Essential with Google Assistant in India

'MediaTek led the smartphone market in 2020, followed closely by Qualcomm"

Latest News from Syska

You might like this

Tags: Syska

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

U&i 'Robot' Power Bank with 10,000 mAh charging capacity launched

Lumiford launches its Wireless Headphone HD50, HD60 and HD70

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market

Intex TWS, Amazon in Trouble, Micromax smartphones in offline market
Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update

Airtel, Jio, Vi, BSNL to get 5g Spectrum for trials, Micromax Note 1B gets update
Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies