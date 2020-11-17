Syska BT4070X Wireless Speaker launched in India for Rs 1499

Syska BT4070X offers a power output of 4W and 50MM bass driver size.

Syska Accessories, a player in the mobile accessories segment has launched the BT4070X Powerful Bass Wireless Speaker in India. Compact and light weight Syska BT4070X wireless speaker is priced at Rs 1499 and can be bought from leading retail stores.



Syska BT4070X Powerful Bass Wireless Speaker has been manufactured in India. The product comes with a twelve-month warranty and is available in black, blue and grey colours.



The wireless Bluetooth speaker brings super clarity sound to your music as the product comes equipped with HD Bass. Syska Wireless speaker is BIS certified and comes with a micro USB cable for charging using a DC port.



Syska BT4070X offers a power output of 4W and 50MM bass driver size. It comes with a passive radiator offering a superior boost. The working time of the speaker is up to 4 hours so one can enjoy listening to their favourite music without any interruptions.



The speaker offers HD Bass sound that will bring super clarity sound to your music and enrich your music listening experience with its boosting technology. It has a frequency range of 60Hz to 20KHz. It comes with multiple buttons such as short press for changing song, long press for volume, play/ pause or pickup call, power on/ off and LED indicator.



Syska BT4070X Powerful Bass Wireless Speaker comes with 4 ports-one for auxiliary wire with 3.5mm audio jack, TF card slot (similar to micro SD card slot), USB-A slot and micro USB slot. It can be easily connected with your smartphone using Bluetooth technology.

Commenting on the launch of new wireless speaker, Jyotsna Uttamchandani, Executive Director, Syska Group said, “We at Syska are committed towards introducing new and innovative products for our customers, that are both easy-to-use and of top-notch quality. Our latest product, the Syska BT4070X Wireless Speaker offers both of these and is fully ‘Made in India’, perfectly in line with the Government of India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat mission. We believe that wireless technology is the future and as consumer adoption of such products is seeing an upswing, we are absolutely thrilled to provide both value for money and convenience to our customers, through the Syska BT4070X Wireless Speaker.”

