Advertisement

Supreme Court issues notice to WhatsApp regarding new privacy policy

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : February 15, 2021 4:37 pm

Latest News

The SC has issued a notice to WhatsApp regarding the latest privacy policy update which WhatsApp introduced back in January.
Advertisement

The Supreme Court today told WhatsApp and Facebook that it will have to step in to protect the privacy of the Indian citizens in the wake of the messaging app's new policy on this regard. The top court has issued a notice to WhatsApp and Facebook in connection with a plea challenging its new privacy policy.  

 

"You (Facebook and WhatsApp) may be a $2-3 trillion company but people value their privacy more than money," the apex court told Facebook and WhatsApp. To recall, WhatsApp updated its privacy policy in January stating that it will share chats with business accounts with Facebook. 

 

As WhatsApp has mandated everyone to accept the policy or have their account removed from the app, people have been confused whether to accept the policy or not and are concerned regarding their privacy. 

 

Advertisement

Read More: WhatsApp working on log out option, suggesting multi-device support to arrive soon 

 

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for WhatsApp, denied that any private sensitive data is being shared and pointed out that the issue was pending before the Delhi High Court .

 

In its notice, the SC said that "citizens have great apprehension about loss of their privacy and they think that their data and chats being shared with others and it has to be looked into." The government told SC that the companies can't share data of users and data must be protected.

 

WhatsApp and Facebook declined the allegations by the government regarding user's data sharing. It told the court that the same privacy policy is applicable to all countries except European nations which have special data protection law. 

 

Read More: Indian Government asks WhatsApp to revoke the new privacy policy 

 

The order came on an application by Karmanya Singh Sareen who in 2016 had moved the apex against the then privacy policy announced by WhatsApp, according to which it shared data with Facebook after the latter took it over. This same application now challenges the recently updated privacy policy. 

 

Advocate Shyam Divan, representing the petitioner argued that Indian users are being treated unfairly as WhatsApp has a different privacy policy for European users. The application required the apex court to order WhatsApp not to go ahead with its new policy till the Constitution Bench decides on it or the Centre comes up with Data Protection law.

 

The court will now take up the hearing of the case after 4 weeks. 

WhatsApp clarifies and scraps rumours regarding latest privacy policy update

Indian Government asks WhatsApp to revoke the new privacy policy

WhatsApp working on log out option, suggesting multi-device support to arrive soon

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Is Leher the Indian alternative to Clubhouse?

Facebook is developing a Clubhouse competitor: Reports

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 Neckband-style Bluetooth Headphones under Rs 2,000

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched

Exclusive: Micromax's next smartphone, Indian answer for Clubhouse, Lenovo P11Pro Launched
Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing

Infinix Smart 5 First impression and Unboxing
Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing

Nokia 5.4 First Impression and Unboxing
Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp

Indian Government gets serious with Whatsapp
Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more

Jio Mart on Whatsapp, Oppo Reno 5G Pro lauched and much more
Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Whatsapp Controversy: Messaging App gets messaging wrong!

Latest Picture Story

Top 10 smart gadgets under Rs 10,000

Oppo Reno 5 Pro 5G In-depth Camera Review

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies