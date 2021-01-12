WhatsApp clarifies and scraps rumours regarding latest privacy policy update

WhatsApp is being transparent with its users by answering the common questions that have been raised against the social chatting app, further scrapping the rumours as well.

Advertisement

There have been a lot of controversies lately regarding the new Terms of Service and Privacy Policy which WhatsApp recently introduced as a result of which, apps such as Signal and Telegram came into the limelight. Now, WhatsApp has addressed some of the rumors stating no one including WhatsApp and Facebook can read the one-on-one private chats of a person.

WhatsApp released a new FAQ page specifically stating the answer to user's queries regarding the privacy policy update. As per WhatsApp, 'the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way. Instead, this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data'.

WhatsApp continues to emphasize on the fact that neither WhatsApp, nor its parent company Facebook have any access to the chats or calls you make to your friends and family.

Advertisement

'Whatever you share, it stays between you. That’s because your personal messages are protected by end-to-end encryption. We will never weaken this security and we clearly label each chat so you know our commitment', WhatsApp states.

WhatsApp can't see your shared location, doesn't share your address book with Facebook, doesn't share the group chats with Facebook for ads purposes as they are end-to-end encrypted as well.

WhatsApp is specifically giving businesses the option to use secure hosting services from Facebook to manage WhatsApp chats with their customers, answer questions, and send helpful information like purchase receipts. It further adds that whether you communicate with a business by phone, email, or WhatsApp, it can see what you’re saying and may use that information for its own marketing purposes, which may include advertising on Facebook.

To make sure you’re informed, WhatsApp clearly labels the conversations with businesses that are choosing to use hosting services from Facebook.

The chat app states, 'With Facebook branded commerce features like Shops, some businesses will display their goods right within WhatsApp so people can see what’s available to buy. If you choose to interact with Shops, your shopping activity can be used to personalize your Shops experience and the ads you see on Facebook and Instagram. Features like this are optional and when you use them we will tell you in the app how your data is being shared with Facebook'.

This further scraps the rumors that WhatsApp has access to the chats with your personal contacts. WhatsApp has now clearly stated that the new privacy policy changes are related to chats with businesses and not personal contacts.