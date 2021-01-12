Advertisement

WhatsApp clarifies and scraps rumours regarding latest privacy policy update

By: Abhishek Malhotra, The Mobile Indian, New Delhi Last updated : January 12, 2021 5:15 pm

Latest News

WhatsApp is being transparent with its users by answering the common questions that have been raised against the social chatting app, further scrapping the rumours as well.
Advertisement

There have been a lot of controversies lately regarding the new Terms of Service and Privacy Policy which WhatsApp recently introduced as a result of which, apps such as Signal and Telegram came into the limelight. Now, WhatsApp has addressed some of the rumors stating no one including WhatsApp and Facebook can read the one-on-one private chats of a person. 

 

WhatsApp released a new FAQ page specifically stating the answer to user's queries regarding the privacy policy update. As per WhatsApp, 'the policy update does not affect the privacy of your messages with friends or family in any way. Instead, this update includes changes related to messaging a business on WhatsApp, which is optional, and provides further transparency about how we collect and use data'. 

 

WhatsApp continues to emphasize on the fact that neither WhatsApp, nor its parent company Facebook have any access to the chats or calls you make to your friends and family. 

 

Advertisement

WhatsApp Privacy Policy

 

'Whatever you share, it stays between you. That’s because your personal messages are protected by end-to-end encryption. We will never weaken this security and we clearly label each chat so you know our commitment', WhatsApp states. 

 

WhatsApp can't see your shared location, doesn't share your address book with Facebook, doesn't share the group chats with Facebook for ads purposes as they are end-to-end encrypted as well. 

 

WhatsApp is specifically giving businesses the option to use secure hosting services from Facebook to manage WhatsApp chats with their customers, answer questions, and send helpful information like purchase receipts. It further adds that whether you communicate with a business by phone, email, or WhatsApp, it can see what you’re saying and may use that information for its own marketing purposes, which may include advertising on Facebook. 

 

To make sure you’re informed, WhatsApp clearly labels the conversations with businesses that are choosing to use hosting services from Facebook. 

 

The chat app states, 'With Facebook branded commerce features like Shops, some businesses will display their goods right within WhatsApp so people can see what’s available to buy. If you choose to interact with Shops, your shopping activity can be used to personalize your Shops experience and the ads you see on Facebook and Instagram. Features like this are optional and when you use them we will tell you in the app how your data is being shared with Facebook'.

 

This further scraps the rumors that WhatsApp has access to the chats with your personal contacts. WhatsApp has now clearly stated that the new privacy policy changes are related to chats with businesses and not personal contacts. 

WhatsApp Multi-device support to roll out soon as beta feature: Report

WhatsApp Audio,Video Calls now available on WhatsApp Web in beta phase

WhatsApp adds a 'Cart' feature for making shopping easier on its platform

WhatsApp users will have to accept the new privacy policy or delete their account

Railofy brings train PNR status to WhatsApp

WhatsApp is adding new Wallpaper, sticker features in its app

Latest News from WhatsApp

You might like this

Tags: WhatsApp

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

WhatsApp Multi-device support to roll out soon as beta feature: Report

Samsung introduces new Group Challenge feature in Samsung Health

Online Recharge Plans

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 features to look for in an Air Purifier

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Laptops under Rs 40,000 for day-to-day usage

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Air Purifier Deals

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Feature Phones in India

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Top 5 Storage Solutions from Western Digital, SanDisk

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Prepaid Mobile Recharge Plans

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA
q1
By Price
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
By Features
q1
By Brand

Latest Videos

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn

Report Card 2020: Micromax, Lava, Karbonn
Report Card 2020: Vivo

Report Card 2020: Vivo
Report card 2020: Oppo

Report card 2020: Oppo
Realme: Report Card 2020

Realme: Report Card 2020
Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!

Report Card 2020 OnePlus: Hits and Misses!
Report Card 2020: Apple

Report Card 2020: Apple

Latest Picture Story

Tech products for less than Rs 500

Top new shows and movies on Disney+ Hotstar releasing in November 2020

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE: In-depth Camera Review

Top 20 Apps and Services Killed by Google

Realme Narzo 20 Pro: In-depth Camera Review

Ott Update: Top 9 movies coming up on Amazon Prime Video

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies