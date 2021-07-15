Sub-Rs 5,999 champs: 5 TWS that could challenge Nothing Ear 1

The first product from Carl Pei’s new initiative, Nothing, is set to hit the market later this month. Called the Ear 1, these are totally transparent TWS that come with premium features like ANC at a surprisingly affordable price of Rs 5,999 (a big surprise when you consider that their international price is GBP 99 and USD 99).

Just how good Nothing Ear 1 will be remains to be seen, but they are certainly going to face a tough challenge in the Indian market, which has no shortage of affordable TWS. And these five, in particular, could give Nothing something to think about.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Launched at a premium price a few years ago, Samsung Galaxy Buds+ are now available at many online outlets for as little as Rs 5,999. Their AKG-tuned sound quality is very impressive (perhaps the best in this list) and they are very well-designed too. Battery life is rather impressive at 11 hours, with the case almost doubling it.

Jabra Elite Active 65T

Perhaps the best TWS you can get for under Rs 5,000, the Jabra Elite Active 65T add fitness-friendliness to the highly acclaimed Jabra Elite 65T (which are incidentally available for Rs. 3,999 – again a terrific deal).

They come with an IP56 rating against dust and water and have a very distinct design. The sound is slightly bass-heavy but very mainstream and very pleasant. You get five hours battery and very decent call quality as well.

Amazfit Powerbuds

The prices of this TWS keeps fluctuating – they are sometimes available for as low as Rs 2,999 at some online outlets. But even at Rs 5,999, they are a terrific deal. Designed for fitness fanatics, they come with IP 55 dust and water resistance and even have a heart rate monitor.

They also come with attachable clips that keep them firmly in place. The sound quality is very good (slightly boosted bass), and you also get eight hours battery life on a single charge and 24 hours with the case.

OnePlus Buds

Yes, we know that the OnePlus Buds 2 are coming shortly, but until they arrive (and are available in stock), the original OnePlus Buds remain an excellent option for anyone wanting balanced TWS.

The sound is not bass-heavy (a surprise in this price segment), the design is very funky and battery life is impressive – seven hours on the buds and thirty hours with the case. These are extremely consistent performers.

Noise Buds Solo

This is for the ANC loving crowd out there. They are well-designed, have a snug fit and have very good battery life (seven hours on the buds, 36 hours with the case).

The sound is largely balanced and not too bass-heavy (a rarity in this segment), and the TWS deliver decent volume levels too. These are the only TWS in this list to offer ANC as well – handy if things are not too noisy, and better than the ANC you get in most budget TWS.