Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds price revealed

Nothing has been the company that has constantly been making hype around the industry. Quite a few announcements later about its upcoming product, we may finally know the price of the upcoming Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds from the company.

Nothing Ear 1 Price

Nothing CEO Carl Pei has revealed in an interview with TechCrunch that Ear 1 earbuds will be priced at €99 (approx Rs 8,700). They will be priced at $99 (approx Rs 7,400) in the US and should be priced similarly in India.

Pei notes that the company mainly focuses on online sales channels to sell its product. He added Nothing Ear 1 price cannot be ‘affordable’ but fair to the consumers.

Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds are similar to Apple’s AirPods Pro in terms of features that cost Rs 21,490 in India Carl Pei

ANC

The Nothing Ear 1 earbuds will also be featuring Active Noise Cancellation (ANC), which the Nothing CEO has also confirmed. In an email to TechCrunch, the company says the ANC will arrive via three “high definition” mics.

While explaining why Nothing acquired Andy Rubin’s ‘Essential’ trademark, Pei said that ‘Essential’ was one of the names it was brainstorming before the company settled with ‘Nothing’. Two more products are in the pipeline but not much is known about them.

Launch Date

The Nothing Ear 1 launch is already set for July 27 at 6:30 pm IST. The earbuds have been claimed to “combine raw beauty and precise engineering for a pure sound experience”. However, there’s no word on the exact specifications of the earbuds. The company has partnered with Flipkart in the country to sell its product through online channels. Flipkart will offer Nothing ear 1 with doorstep delivery and No Cost EMI options.