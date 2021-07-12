Nothing Ear 1 India price revealed

Nothing Tech, Carl Pei’s new hardware venture is gearing up to launch its first-ever TWS earbuds. It will be the first product from the company and after revealing the global price for the earbuds last week, the India pricing has now also been confirmed. The India price for Nothing Ear 1 TWS earbuds is set for Rs 5,999.

Nothing Ear 1 Features

The pricing has been confirmed by the company itself. Considering it is priced at $99 in the US which converts to Rs 7,300 approximately, the pricing has been kept competitive in Indian. The Nothing Ear 1 has also been confirmed to come with the Active Noise Cancellation feature.

In addition to this, ANC will be achieved through three high definition mics. Apart from this, the earbuds will expectedly be having a transparent design as per previous teasers. The Nothing Ear 1 launch is already set for July 27 at 6:30 pm IST. The earbuds have been claimed to “combine raw beauty and precise engineering for a pure sound experience”.

However, there’s no word on the exact specifications of the earbuds. For that, we will have to wait for the launch day. The company has partnered with Flipkart in the country to sell its product through online channels. Flipkart will offer Nothing ear 1 with doorstep delivery and No Cost EMI options.

Carl Pei also clarified in the past regarding why Nothing acquired Andy Rubin’s ‘Essential’. Pei said that ‘Essential’ was one of the names it was brainstorming before the company settled with ‘Nothing’. Two more products from the company are in the pipeline but not much is known about them at the moment.

Considering the India price of the Nothing Ear 1 and Pei’s statement that it will compete with AirPods Pro, a lot is being expected from the product.