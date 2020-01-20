  • 12:35 Jan 20, 2020

Stuffcool launches Theo portable True Wireless Stereo Bluetooth speaker for Rs 2099

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : January 20, 2020 11:01 am

Stuffcool has launched Theo Portable True Wireless Stereo Bluetooth speaker with MIC. The speaker is priced for Rs 2099 and available at an introductory offer price of Rs 1999. The product carries a 6 months warranty and is available online at stuffcool.com, amazon.in and flipkart.com and all leading stores at India.

The ultra-portable speaker comes with Bluetooth connectivity, USB, TF Card, AUX-in and FM radio. The Bluetooth 5.0 version allows quick connection and using two devices simultaneously.

Stuffcool Theo features the True Wireless function, where one can connect 2 Theo speakers at once. One can double the sound with booming bass. They can produce a truly immersive audio experience from courtesy a 5W Power Output supplied by 40mm driver & 3ohms impedance for super bass sound and quality.

The inbuilt 1200 mAh Li-ion battery can play through the day for up to 6 hours. The speaker comes with a Microphone for hands-free calling function. It comes with loaded with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity option, USB, TF Card, AUX-in and FM Radio. They are loaded with 40mm drivers that the company claims to deliver rich sound output.

The company previously launched a 10,000 mAh wireless power bank for Rs 3,999. There is an LED indicator to notify battery level and functionality of the Power Bank.  It is equipped with a QI Certified 5W/7.5W/10W Wireless Fast Charging Protocol and Fastest Wired Charging protocols

Stuffcool 10,000mAh power bank launched for Rs 1799

Stuffcool launches 10,000 mAh wireless power bank for Rs 3,999

