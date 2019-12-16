  • 23:21 Dec 18, 2019

Advertisement

Stuffcool launches 10,000 mAh wireless power bank for Rs 3,999

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : December 16, 2019 11:19 am

Latest News

Stuffcool Power Bank carries a 6 months warranty and is available online at stuffcool.com, amazon.in and flipkart.com.
Advertisement

Stuffcool has launched a wireless power bank in the country for Rs 3,999. The product carries a 6 months warranty and is available online at stuffcool.com, amazon.in and flipkart.com.


The Power Bank is equipped with a QI Certified 5W/7.5W/10W Wireless Fast Charging Protocol and Fastest Wired Charging protocols, such as PD18W Type C port and a QC3 Compatible USB A Port. This Power bank can provide a total of 36W in terms of output which means you can use the Wireless charging feature, the PD Type C Port or the QC3 Compatible port to super-fast charge two devices at the same time.

The WB110 Stuffcool wireless power bank has received the Qi certification and delivers reliable and safe wireless charging. While you recharge this power bank you can also charge your devices simultaneously. The Power bank offers intelligent protection – in terms of Auto Cut-Off feature, Over voltage protection and Over Current protection.

The WB110 Stuffcool wireless Power Bank is light weight and compact. The textured body gives firm grip to hold the Power Bank. There is an LED indicator to notify battery level and functionality of the Power Bank. The Power Bank also comes with a 3A Type C cable included in the box to charge the power bank.

Stuffcool 10,000mAh power bank launched for Rs 1799

Latest News from

You might like this

Tags: Stuffcool 10000mAh Power Bank Stuffcool Power Bank Stuffcool

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Next Articles

EVM launches En Series of Power Banks starting at Rs 1499

Ambrane launches wireless neckband earphones for Rs 999

pTron Bassbuds Lite launched at Rs 899

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 smartphones with 5000mAh battery under Rs 10,000

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 alternatives of Moto G8 Plus

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 smartphones under Rs 20,000 | October 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 Smartphones under Rs 15,000, Oct 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Top 5 smartphones for under Rs 10,000 in India | September 2019

Reviews

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Latest Mobiles

Advertisement

Latest Videos

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth

Realme 108 MP camera smartphone, IoT products in making: Madhav Sheth
Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?

Realme X2 Unboxing and First Impressions: Does it make sense?
Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?

Vivo V17 Camera Review: Is it really good?
We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India

We are among the top 3 players in 2019: Vivo India
Infinix Band 5 Ist impression

Infinix Band 5 Ist impression
Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Realme 5S Unboxing and Handson

Latest Picture Story

Realme X2: Things you should know!

Realme X2 Camera Samples

Infinix Band 5: Key Features

Vivo U20: Things you should know!

Vivo U20 Camera Test

Realme X2 Pro Master Editions in Pictures

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies