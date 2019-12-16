Stuffcool launches 10,000 mAh wireless power bank for Rs 3,999

Stuffcool Power Bank carries a 6 months warranty and is available online at stuffcool.com, amazon.in and flipkart.com.

Stuffcool has launched a wireless power bank in the country for Rs 3,999. The product carries a 6 months warranty and is available online at stuffcool.com, amazon.in and flipkart.com.





The Power Bank is equipped with a QI Certified 5W/7.5W/10W Wireless Fast Charging Protocol and Fastest Wired Charging protocols, such as PD18W Type C port and a QC3 Compatible USB A Port. This Power bank can provide a total of 36W in terms of output which means you can use the Wireless charging feature, the PD Type C Port or the QC3 Compatible port to super-fast charge two devices at the same time.



The WB110 Stuffcool wireless power bank has received the Qi certification and delivers reliable and safe wireless charging. While you recharge this power bank you can also charge your devices simultaneously. The Power bank offers intelligent protection – in terms of Auto Cut-Off feature, Over voltage protection and Over Current protection.



The WB110 Stuffcool wireless Power Bank is light weight and compact. The textured body gives firm grip to hold the Power Bank. There is an LED indicator to notify battery level and functionality of the Power Bank. The Power Bank also comes with a 3A Type C cable included in the box to charge the power bank.