Stuffcool launches GaN Charger Neutron 33 at Rs 2999

Stuffcool has launched GaN Charger – Neutron 33. It is said to be India’s Smallest GaN Charger. The Neutron 33 is priced at Rs 2999 and is available on the company’s website and Amazon India.

Stuffcool Neutron 33 Features

The Neutron 33 is a dual port charger, with 33W Power Delivery Type C Port and an 18W QC3.0 port. It is capable of fast charging even the latest Macbook Air M1, Samsung Z3 Fold, iPhones, iPads and other flagship devices. The produact is packed in a size that fits in your palm. The Neutron 33 also has support for Samsung PPS Fast Charging protocol.

The Neutron packs 33W PD power in a body measuring only 3.5cm wide and 4cm deep (without the pins). It is also BIS Approved, meets all Indian safety standards and is also equipped with a 6 Layer safety protection. The charger is also equipped with an Auto Detect IC, delivering only the required power to the connected device ensuring safety of both, the charger and the device.

The Neutron is half the size of an Apple 30W Adapter. Further, it packs an extra QC3.0 Port to fast charge compatible android devices and other personal devices such as Neckbands, wearables etc. The Neutron is also compatible with Samsung PPS fast charging protocol. It also charges other flagship devices such as the Mi11 series and Poco X3 Pro/F3 at optimal 33W of power.

Previously, Stuffcool launches Centurion 100W 4 Port Charging Station at Rs 6999. The Centurion is equipped with 2 Power Delivery enabled Type C Ports and 2 Universal Fast Charging Type-A Ports that can fast charge any device you own, claims the company.

The Centurion by Stuffcool can provide 100W of output from a single Type C Port. It is ideal for the new Macbook Pro 16” that requires 96W of power for efficient charging. The Centurion is equipped with an Auto-Detect IC that intelligently allocates power depending on the device’s requirement.