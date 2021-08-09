Stuffcool launches Centurion 100W 4 Port Charging Station

Stuffcool, a tech accessory brand, has launched its latest 100W Desk Charging Station called Centurion. The Centurion is equipped with 2 Power Delivery enabled Type C Ports and 2 Universal Fast Charging Type-A Ports that can fast charge any device you own, claims the company.

The 100W Desk Charging Station Centurion retails at Rs 6999. It is available at leading offline stores, amazon and stuffcool.com. In addition, there is a special launch price of Rs 5999 on amazon and stuffcool’s website.

The Centurion by Stuffcool can provide 100W of output from a single Type C Port. It is ideal for the new Macbook Pro 16” that requires 96W of power for efficient charging. The Centurion is equipped with an Auto-Detect IC that intelligently allocates power depending on the device’s requirement.

It is also equipped with intelligent 6 layers of protection to protect your devices from irregular heating and unwanted damage. The Centurion is also BIS Approved. The total power output is 100W, which is divided smartly to each connected device.

For instance, the new Macbook Pro 13” M1 series requires 61W of power. Once connected, there will be almost 40W of power still available for your other devices. The Centurion is also compatible with all fast-charging protocols such as Samsung AFC, Oppo/Vivo VOOC, OnePlus Dash, Huawei SuperCharge, Moto TurboCharge. It can also charge the latest Type C Laptops/Ultrabooks, DSLR Cameras and even Nintendo Switch gaming console.

