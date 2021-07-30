Stuffcool launches 15W Wireless Charger WC630 for Rs 2,399

Stuffcool has launched its new Qi-certified wireless charger called WC630 in India. The Stuffcool WC630 wireless charger retails at Rs 2399. It will be available online at Amazon and the company’s website.

Stuffcool WC630 Features

The wireless charger supports up to 15W fast charging and includes several protective features like temperature protection, short circuit protection, power protection and over-voltage protection. The WC630 comes equipped with an 18W fast wall charger to ensure appropriate power is delivered to the wireless charger.

It has an input of DC 5V/2A, 9V/1.67A, 12V/1.5A and a wireless output of 5W/7.5W/10W & 15W MAX. The wireless charger measures 100 x 100 x 6.5 mm and is compatible with cases with up to 6mm thickness.

The Stuffcool WC630 features a LED ring that allows users to check charging status. It delivers an output of 7.5W for models like iPhone 12 to iPhone 8 models and 15W to Samsung Devices such as Samsung Galaxy S21, Note 20, Note 10, S20.

The device is a universal charger for all Qi standard-based wireless devices. It has a built-in Type C USB port and also includes a fast-charging Type C Cable as well as an 18W Adapter to ensure correct power is delivered to the wireless charger.

The Stuffcool WC630 is designed like a charging pad, allowing flexibility to place the phone to wirelessly charge.

The company earlier launched Stuffcool WC310 wireless charger for Rs 1999. supports up to 10W fast charging and includes several protective features like temperature protection, short circuit protection, power protection and over-voltage protection.

It has an Input of DC 5V/2A, 9V/2A and wireless output of DC5V-9V/10W MAX. It has a charging frequency of 105-205kHz. The wireless charger measures 101 x 101 x 6.4 mm and is compatible with cases with up to 6mm thickness. It features a LED ring that allows users to check charging status.