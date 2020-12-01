Stuffcool launches 10W Wireless Charger WC310 for Rs 1,999

Stuffcool WC310 wireless charger supports up to 10W fast charging and includes several protective features.

Advertisement

Stuffcool has launched it's new first-ever MADE IN INDIA wireless charger called WC310. The WC310 wireless charger is priced at Rs 1999 and is exclusively available on Amazon with a special inaugural deal price of Rs 849.



The Stuffcool WC310 wireless charger supports up to 10W fast charging and includes several protective features like temperature protection, short circuit protection, power protection and over-voltage protection.



It has Input of DC 5V/2A, 9V/2A and wireless output of DC5V-9V/10W MAX. It has a charging frequency of 105-205kHz. The wireless charger measures 101 x 101 x 6.4 mm and is compatible with cases with up to 6mm thickness.



The Stuffcool WC310 features a LED ring which allows users to check charging status. It delivers an output of 7.5W for models like iPhone 12 to iPhone 8 models and 10W to Flagship Samsung Devices such as Samsung Galaxy S10, Note 10.



It is a universal charger for all Qi standard-based wireless devices. It has built-in Micro USB port and also includes a Micro USB cable in-the-box.



The Stuffcool WC310 is designed like a charging pad, allowing flexibility to place the phone to wirelessly charge.