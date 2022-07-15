Stuffcool launches 10,000mAh Magnetic Wireless Powerbank

Stuffcool, the tech accessory brand has launched a Made In India 10000mAh Pocket Size Magnetic Wireless Powerbank. The Magnetic Wireless Powerbank uses the latest Magsafe Charging technology launched with the iPhone 12/13 series to magnetically affix on the phone and charge the iPhone 12/13 series wirelessly. The Magnetic Wireless Powerbank is available on Stuffcool’s own website and all leading offline stores for Rs 4,990.

The Magnetic Wireless Powerbank can also charge other Wireless charging compatible devices and also supports Fast Wired charging to compatible devices upto 22.5W. The Wireless Powerbank is able to charge iPhone 12 / 13 series wirelessly upto 15W and also affixes on the iPhone 12/ 13 series magnetically, making it convenient to carry and charge at the same time.

The Wireless Powerbank is also able to charge other Qi Wireless Charging devices upto 15W such as Flagship Samsung phones, Pixel 6 /6 Pro phones and also Airpods Pro. The Powerbank also touts fast wired charging providing PD20W Output from its type C port, charging an iPhone 50% in 30 mins and supporting 22.5W of QC3.0 fast charging power through its type A port for compatible Android devices.

With 10000mAh rated capacity, the powerbank is able to charge an iPhone 13 twice over. It is also small and pocket friendly. Moreover, the powerbank can also be fast charged using the USB – C port with a suitable PD wall charger. The Magnetic Wireless Powerbank is BIS Approved and is also equipped with advanced safety protocols to safeguard your phone and also the powerbank.

Back in May, the brand launched the Neo 45 wall charger which is compatible with both PD and PPS fast charging protocols, making it the ideal solution to fast charge 2 iPhones, iPads or 1 iPhone and a Samsung or Pixel device at the same time, as it has two Type-C ports.