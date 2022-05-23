Stuffcool Dual Type C Port Neo 45W Wall Charger launched at Rs 2499

Stuffcool has launched its Neo 45, a dual-type C port wall charger in India. The Neo 45 is proudly Made In India and is India’s first Dual Type C port wall charger. The Neo 45 is available on the Stuffcool website and at leading offline stores.

Stuffcool Neo 45 Features

The total output provided by Neo 45 is 45W. It is compatible with both PD and PPS fast charging protocols, making it the ideal solution to fast charge 2 iPhones, iPads or 1 iPhone and a Samsung or Pixel device at the same time.

The type C port on the Neo 45 can provide a max output of 25W PPS power perfect to fast charge the latest Samsung devices such as the A73, S22 series, Z3 Fold/Flip and the Pixel 6/ 6 Pro devices.

At the same time, the bottom type C port is equipped to deliver PD 20W of perfect to fast charge any iPhone 50% in 30 mins. The Neo 45 is also fitted with an Auto Detect IC that ensures only optimal power is delivered to the device connected to it.

The Neo 45 is not only Made In India but also Made For India. It is BIS Approved and is designed with the right pins to fit into any and every standard wall socket in India. The Neo 45 also packs a 5 layer of intelligent Safety Protocol to ensure the safety of your devices connected to it.

They can charge 2 type C devices be it phones, tablets, wearables or neckbands at the very same time without any compromise on performance.

Earlier this month, Stuffcool launched Car Charger with 115W power output in India. The Ultimus 115 is available for purchase on stuffcool website and major Offline Retail stores. It is priced at Rs 2,999 and has a 6 months warranty with a lifetime of support.