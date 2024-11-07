HomeNewsStable OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 12 Rolls Out Globally, Minus AI Features

Stable OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 12 Rolls Out Globally, Minus AI Features

Stable build of OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 12 is now rolling out to users around the globe, but without any AI features.

By Abhishek Malhotra
OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 12

OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 12 is now rolling out globally for all users. The stable build revamps the animation engine from the ground up and includes several new features, such as extensive lock screen customisation, new Always-on display clock styles, and more.

As announced on OnePlus Community, the global rollout of OxygenOS 15 for OnePlus 12 began one week earlier than anticipated. The rollout has started across India, North America, Europe, and other international regions and will continue reaching more users in batches throughout the week.

The versions that are being rolled out for various regions are as follows:

  • IN: CPH2573_15.0.0.206(EX01)
  • NA: CPH2583_15.0.0.205(EX01)
  • EU/GLO: CPH2581_15.0.0.204(EX01)

Some notable changes in the update include a new system graphics engine that enhances rendering and animation, delivering smooth, uninterrupted visuals even under heavy load. System-wide swipe consistency has been extended to third-party apps, providing a seamless scrolling experience.

The Home screen has been redesigned with updated icons, new themes, floating window gestures, and resizable Split View windows. There’s now a separate Quick Settings and notification drawer, a refreshed Quick Settings design, and a selection of new wallpapers. These changes are just a small part of the extensive OnePlus release changelog.

However, it seems like OnePlus rushed to get the update out to the general public as soon as possible because the company noted that it doesn’t have any features. The brand said in the post, “To provide the signature fast and smooth OnePlus experience, AI-related features are still being tested and will be gradually integrated in future versions by the end of this month.”

The company recently also rolled out the closed beta of OxygenOS 15 for a couple of its Nord smartphones. Unfortunately, the update for these mid-range devices has a major omission: the new animation engine that OnePlus 12 users get.

OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12
  • ChipsetSnapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM (GB)12, 16
  • Storage256, 512
  • Display6.82-inch, 1440 x 3168 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 48MP + 64MP
  • Battery5400mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 14

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

RELATED STORIES

Latest News

Load more

Crypto News

Load more

© 2024 All Rights Reserved. The Mobile Indian.