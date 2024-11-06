Bad News for Users: OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta for OnePlus Nord CE 4, Nord CE 4 Lite Announced

OnePlus recently released the OxygenOS 15 beta for OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12R users and has now announced the OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta for OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite. While this update introduces significant changes and new features, a key improvement appears to be missing in the OxygenOS 15 Closed Beta for OnePlus Nord CE 4 and CE 4 Lite.

Announced on the OnePlus Community, the company began recruiting closed beta testers to preview OxygenOS 15 on OnePlus Nord CE 4 and the Nord CE 4 Lite. OnePlus will select 2000 users out of all the applications and then seed the OTA update to their devices. The application period began on November 4 and will end today, November 6. OnePlus also cautioned users of slow responsiveness and App crashes they may experience as the version is still a work in progress.

OxygenOS 15, based on Android 15, brings revamped animations for OnePlus users, including a parabolic bounce effect for icons and industry-first parallel processing for animations, which not only makes them smoother but also much faster than what users experienced in OxygenOS 14. However, it seems like OnePlus Nord CE 4 and Nord CE 4 Lite users won’t be able to experience these new animations as they seem to be missing in the version of OxygenOS 15 built for these devices.

Users on X spotted the differences between the change log of the OxygenOS 15 update shared by OnePlus for Nord CE 4, CE 4 Lite, and the change log shared for the OnePlus 12 and 12R for the same update. The main difference lies in the details in the “Animations” section. The OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus 12 included the following animation changes, which are absent in the Nord devices’ versions:

“A cutting-edge system graphics engine is available to deliver superior rendering and animation performance. Its innovative parallel drawing architecture ensures smooth, uninterrupted visuals, even when switching between multiple apps or pushing the system to its limits. Stability and fluidity are guaranteed under any conditions.

Parallel animation covers more elements, such as widgets, components, and folders, ensuring seamless transitions and smooth animations even during frequent interruptions.

System-wide swipe consistency is extended to third-party apps, including WebView interfaces, for a uniform scrolling experience across the entire system.”

This confirms that Nord users won’t experience the same animations OnePlus 12 and 12R users will. This is bad news for users of the devices who were expecting an animation upgrade with OxygenOS 15, considering OnePlus also didn’t give these devices the same animations earlier as they did with the Nord 4 and its number series flagships. The two Nord devices in concern have the ages-old fade-in and fade-out animations while closing or opening apps, similar to what we saw with the OPPO Reno 12 Pro 5G.