Soundcore R500 wireless neckband earphones launched in India

Soundcore by Anker today introduced neckband R500, next in the line-up of its R series products. The neckband comes with “an ultra-flexible fit, high bass, and long battery life”. Priced at Rs 1399, the R500 is available on Flipkart. It comes with 18 months of warranty to its users.

The neckband is available in four colours including Blue, Yellow, Black, and Red. The next-gen Bluetooth neckband, R500, supports fast charging (USB-C) that equals 10 min charge to 3-hour playtime. It supports 20 hours of playtime for whole day use on a single charge.

The Soundcore R500 neckband features 10mm drivers for the signature HD sound. The bass matches different music styles and frequencies as per Soundcore. R500 supports enhanced calling experience with an AI-powered microphone that allows to hear and be heard clearly. The two buttons inline remote control ensures a hands-free experience.

The R500 has Bluetooth V5.0 and is compatible with Android and iOS devices on the connectivity front. The operating range of the neckband is up to 10m. Additionally, the neckband is IPX5 Water resistant, which can withstand all weathers, claims soundcore.

Back in early August, Soundcore launched the R100 wireless earbuds (TWS). It comes with the latest Hall-sensor Technology. The Hall-sensor technology ensures seamless connectivity within 3 seconds of opening the case. It also maximizes battery life, and supports extended battery run-time.The TWS earbuds features 10mm dynamic drivers. Its Bass Up technology analyses low frequencies in real-time and instantly intensifies them. It is equipped with 2 microphones for a hassle-free calling experience.

For connectivity, it gets the latest Bluetooth 5.0 for instant pairing. The TWS can also be operated individually. The case offers up to 3 times the charge with up to 25 hours of total audio. The earbuds offer a playback of up to 6 hours.