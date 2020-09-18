Advertisement

Soundcore Life U2 neckband earphones launched in India for Rs 2899

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 18, 2020 5:41 pm

Latest News

The Life U2 Neckband promises high quality sound with 10 mm drivers that Soundcore claims will deliver high-detail treble with superior clarity and deep bass.
Advertisement

Soundcore by Anker has launched ‘Life U2 Neckband' earphones in India. The product is priced at Rs 2899 and is available on Flipkart. The Soundcore Life U2 comes in black colour with 18 Months warranty.

The Life U2 Neckband promises high quality sound with 10 mm drivers that Soundcore claims will deliver high-detail treble with superior clarity and deep bass. The Neckband delivers punching bass with its Bass up Model (70% more bass), giving the sound more character, and is perfectly tuned for people who like to listen to hip – hop, electronic and ambient music.

With its cVc 8.0 noise reduction Technology, Life U2 Neckband, blocks the ambient noise. EThe earphones are IPX7 certified, making them ideal against rain, water, and more. It has Bluetooth v5 support and offers up to 20 metres of operating range.

They offer 24 hours of continuous listening and it supports USB-C fast charging, 5 mins of charge will provide 2 hours of listening time.

The wireless earphones are lightweight, with ergonomic 3D comfort, the silicone neckband with a titanium alloy steel core ensures snug fit on any shoulder.

Soundcore 'Rise' wireless Bluetooth headphones launched for Rs 1,999

Anker Soundcore Liberty 2 wireless earbuds launched in India

Anker Soundcore Rave Mini speaker launched in India

Anker Soundcore Space NC headphones launched in India for Rs 10,999

Latest News from Soundcore

You might like this

Loading...

 

0 Comments

Login with

Mobile Finder

Latest Smartphones
Latest Smartphones
q1
Big Battery (4000 & above)
q1
Quad Camera
q1
8 GB Ram
3000mAh & Above Battery Capacity
64MP Camera
q1
16MP FRONT CAMERA

By Price

By Features

By Brand

Choose by features

Next Articles

Sony WH-1000XM4 wireless noise-cancelling headphones launched in India

Sennheiser CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds launched in India

MevoFit launches Race Dive Fitness smartwatch for Rs 4,990

Image gallery

Top 5

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 Fantasy Game Apps not available on Play Store

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 latest smartphones with 6000mAh battery

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Cheapest bands with heart rate monitor

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Jio Prepaid Data Recharge Plans

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Top 5 Affordable Laser Printers for Home Use

Reviews

Advertisement

Top 10 Mobiles By Price

Recharge Plans

Recharge Plans

Latest Videos

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India

Paytm removed from Google Play Store, Apple Online Store in India
Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs

Samsung Galaxy m51 for Rs 22999, Realme 7i, Toshiba TV, Narzo 20 specs
Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!

Apple iPad Air, 8th Gen iPad, Watch Series 6 and Watch SE: Things you should know!
Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV

Realme 7i India launch, Smart Cam 360, Realme Smart TV 55, Jio Prepaid, DishTV
Infinix Note 7 First Impression

Infinix Note 7 First Impression
TWS earbuds buying Guide

TWS earbuds buying Guide

Latest Picture Story

Oppo ColorOS 11 announced: Top 8 features

Top 10 Android Go Devices which will get android 11 Go

Amazon Prime Day Sale Day 1: Offers and deals

Oppo Reno 4 Pro Camera Test

Top 10 OTT platforms in India

Top Smartphones expected to launch in India in August 2020

Copyright © 2019 the mobile indian. Design & Development by Ezbiz Technologies