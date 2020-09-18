Soundcore Life U2 neckband earphones launched in India for Rs 2899

The Life U2 Neckband promises high quality sound with 10 mm drivers that Soundcore claims will deliver high-detail treble with superior clarity and deep bass.

Soundcore by Anker has launched ‘Life U2 Neckband' earphones in India. The product is priced at Rs 2899 and is available on Flipkart. The Soundcore Life U2 comes in black colour with 18 Months warranty.



The Life U2 Neckband promises high quality sound with 10 mm drivers that Soundcore claims will deliver high-detail treble with superior clarity and deep bass. The Neckband delivers punching bass with its Bass up Model (70% more bass), giving the sound more character, and is perfectly tuned for people who like to listen to hip – hop, electronic and ambient music.



With its cVc 8.0 noise reduction Technology, Life U2 Neckband, blocks the ambient noise. EThe earphones are IPX7 certified, making them ideal against rain, water, and more. It has Bluetooth v5 support and offers up to 20 metres of operating range.



They offer 24 hours of continuous listening and it supports USB-C fast charging, 5 mins of charge will provide 2 hours of listening time.



The wireless earphones are lightweight, with ergonomic 3D comfort, the silicone neckband with a titanium alloy steel core ensures snug fit on any shoulder.