Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite Launched: Everything to Know

Samsung has announced the launch of the Galaxy Tab S10 Lite globally. The tablet was revealed last week in a major leak and the final product seems to match that. The tablet comes with an Exynos chip, a bundled S-Pen, and more. Here’s everything to know about the new Galaxy Tab from Samsung.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Price, Availability

The Galaxy Tab S10 Lite is now available in gray, silver, and coral red shades, where the price starts at €400 (approx Rs 40,800). A wider rollout will begin on September 5.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Lite: Specifications

The Tab S10 Lite sports a 10.9-inch 90Hz TFT LCD display on the front with SGS-certified blue light reduction, 600 nits peak brightness, and a resolution of 2112 x 1320 pixels. It is powered by the Exynos 1380 Chipset which is paired with 6GB and 8GB RAM options and 128GB and 256GB storage variants. Storage expansion up to 2TB is supported.

Read More: Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 FE Launched: Everything to Know

Under the hood, it is backed by an 8000mAh battery with 25W fast charging, which is slower compared to the Tab S10 FE’s 45W charging speed. For optics, there is an 8-megapixel rear sensor and a 5-megapixel front camera. There are also two stereo speakers and support for Dolby Atmos.

The 524 gram Galaxy Tab S10 Lite also has a USB 2.0 compatible USB-C port and has launched with Android 15 with One UI 7 on top. Furthermore, it will receive up to 7 years of OS updates and security patches as well. It has optional 5G, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth v5.3 and comes with an S-Pen included in the box with the tablet.