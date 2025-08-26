Blaupunkt Google Mini QD TVs Launched in India with Mini-LED Technology

Blaupunkt Google Mini QD TVs have been announced in India as the brand’s first set of mini-LED TVs. “The new TVs come in 65 and 75-inch screen sizes, combining ultra-bright visuals, deeper blacks, and immersive sound that redefine your home entertainment setup,” said Blaupunkt.

Blaupunkt Google Mini QD TVs: Price, Availability

The all-new Blaupunkt Mini LED TVs are exclusively available for booking on Flipkart starting 28the August, 12 PM, and are priced at Rs 94,999 for the 65-inch model and Rs 1,49,999 for the 75-inch version. One can avail up to 6-month no-cost EMI along with 10% discount on select credit cards.

Blaupunkt Google Mini QD TVs: Features

The new Blaupunkt Google Mini QD TVs blend premium design with powerful features aimed at both entertainment enthusiasts and gamers. It sports a sleek bezel-less display supported by a sturdy metal base and comes in 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes.

At the heart of the experience is a Mini QD 4K display capable of producing 1.1 billion colors, paired with 1,500 nits peak brightness for crisp visuals even in brightly lit environments. A 100,000:1 contrast ratio with local dimming ensures deep blacks and sharp contrasts, while Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support enhance every frame with richer detail.

Read More: Blaupunkt QLED Google TVs Launched in India with 70W Speakers: All Details

Sound is powered by a 108W Dolby Atmos-certified speaker system that includes six speakers and two subwoofers, delivering a cinematic surround sound effect. For gamers, the TV offers a 120Hz Refresh Rate along with MEMC, ALLM, and VRR for smooth, lag-free gameplay.

Connectivity is equally strong with Bluetooth 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, built-in Chromecast, and Apple AirPlay support. Users also get hands-free voice control via a Google Assistant-enabled remote and access to over 1,000 apps, ensuring a wide range of entertainment options.