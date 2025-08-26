Blaupunkt Google Mini QD TVs Launched in India with Mini-LED Technology

HomeNewsBlaupunkt Google Mini QD TVs Launched in India with Mini-LED Technology

Blaupunkt Google Mini QD TVs have been announced in India with support for 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Atmos, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Blaupunkt Google Mini QD TVs have been announced in India as the brand’s first set of mini-LED TVs. “The new TVs come in 65 and 75-inch screen sizes, combining ultra-bright visuals, deeper blacks, and immersive sound that redefine your home entertainment setup,” said Blaupunkt.

Blaupunkt Google Mini QD TVs: Price, Availability

The all-new Blaupunkt Mini LED TVs are exclusively available for booking on Flipkart starting 28the August, 12 PM, and are priced at Rs 94,999 for the 65-inch model and Rs 1,49,999 for the 75-inch version. One can avail up to 6-month no-cost along with 10% discount on select credit cards.

Blaupunkt Google Mini QD TVs: Features

The new Blaupunkt Google Mini QD TVs blend premium design with powerful features aimed at both entertainment enthusiasts and gamers. It sports a sleek bezel-less display supported by a sturdy metal base and comes in 65-inch and 75-inch screen sizes.

At the heart of the experience is a Mini QD display capable of producing 1.1 billion colors, paired with 1,500 nits peak brightness for crisp visuals even in brightly lit environments. A 100,000:1 contrast ratio with local dimming ensures deep blacks and sharp contrasts, while Dolby Vision, HDR10, and HLG support enhance every frame with richer detail.

Sound is powered by a 108W Dolby Atmos-certified speaker system that includes six speakers and two subwoofers, delivering a cinematic surround sound effect. For gamers, the TV offers a 120Hz along with MEMC, ALLM, and VRR for smooth, lag-free gameplay.

Connectivity is equally strong with 5.0, dual-band Wi-Fi, built-in Chromecast, and support. Users also get hands-free voice control via a Google Assistant-enabled remote and access to over 1,000 apps, ensuring a wide range of entertainment options.

