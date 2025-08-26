Hisense UX ULED Series Launched in India, Starts at Rs 9,99,999

Hisense UX ULED series of mini-LED TVs have been announced by the company in India in two sizes. “The UX series introduces RGB-MiniLED technology to Indian homes, blending advanced backlight innovation with AI-powered processing for a great home entertainment experience,” said the company. Hisense has also become the first brand to achieve mass production of RGB Mini-LED TVs.

Hisense UX ULED Series: Price, Availability

The Hisense UX ULED RGB-MiniLED series will be available soon in 100″ and 116″ sizes, priced at Rs 9,99,999 and Rs 29,99,999, respectively. It will be available at select offline retailers and online platforms, including Amazon and Flipkart.

Hisense UX ULED Series: Features

The UX leverages individual red, green, and blue Mini-LEDs across thousands of dimming zones, unlike conventional single-color LEDs. This results in 95% BT.2020 colour coverage and peak brightness of up to 8,000 nits. “The result is cinema-grade accuracy, vivid and pure hues, precise dimming with 3×26-bit control, energy-efficient brightness, and low blue light technology for eye-friendly viewing,” said Hisense India.

The technology uses Hisense’s exclusive H7 picture quality chipset, driven by a 2-TOPS NPU for lifelike depth and clarity. The Hisense UX ULED series gets the Hi-View AI Engine X, which fine-tunes picture, sound, and energy efficiency in real time, ensuring optimal performance whether watching sports, movies, or gaming.

Read More: Hisense U7Q Mini-LED TV Launched in India: All Details

For audio, the UX delivers cinema-grade sound through its 6.2.2 channel CineStage X Surround system, co-engineered with Devialet. Top-firing speakers and a built-in subwoofer create immersive, multidimensional sound, while WiSA SoundSend and eARC support seamless, high-quality wireless audio.

Visual performance is enhanced by 3D Colour Master PRO with PANTONE-validated accuracy, HDR10+, Dolby Vision IQ, IMAX Enhanced, and MEMC for smooth, vivid playback. The TVs run on the VIDAA Smart OS, offering fast, secure access to entertainment, support for 28 languages including Hindi, and an industry-leading eight-year update guarantee.

For gamers, the UX offers native 165Hz Game Mode Ultra with VRR, AMD FreeSync Premium Pro for tear-free gameplay, and a dedicated Game Bar for real-time performance management.

In line with its commitment to sustainability, the UX features a solar-powered, USB-C rechargeable remote, reducing disposable battery waste while offering convenient, eco-friendly control.