Vivo T4 Pro 5G Launched in India: Price, Specs, Availability

Vivo T4 Pro 5G has been announced in India with a triple rear camera setup, a 6500mAh battery, and more.

By The Mobile Indian Network
Vivo T4 Pro 5G has been launched in India as the brand’s latest T-series device that comes with a Snapdragon under the hood and a triple rear camera setup that includes a 3x periscope telephoto sensor. Here’s everything else to know about the new T4 Pro 5G from Vivo.

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Price, Availability

The vivo T4 Pro 5G is priced at Rs 27,999 for the 8 GB + 128 GB variant, Rs 29,999 for the 8 GB + 256 GB variant, and Rs 31,999 for the 12 GB + 256 GB variant in Nitro Blue and Blaze Gold shades. The smartphone will go on sale starting August 29, 2025, across Flipkart, the vivo India e-store, and all partner retail stores.

Further, consumers can avail of the following offers on the first day of sale only:

  • Rs 3000 Instant Discount on select bank cards including HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and SBI, OR Rs 3000 Exchange Bonus
  • Up to 6 months no cost EMI

Vivo T4 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Vivo T4 Pro 5G sports a 6.77-inch quad-curved AMOLED Display with a full-HD+ resolution, HDR10+ P3 wide colour gamut, and 120Hz refresh rate with a peak brightness of up to 5000 nits. The handset has a 32MP f/2.4 selfie sensor with Autofocus support and an in-display optical fingerprint scanner.

The Vivo device is powered by the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 Processor paired with up to 12GB RAM LPDDR4x RAM and up to 256GB UFS 2.2 storage. The devices run on Android 15-based FunTouch OS 15. The device is backed by 4  years of Android software updates and 6 years of security patches.

For optics, the Vivo T4 Pro 5G has a 50MP primary camera with Sony IMX882 sensor, f/1.79 aperture, OIS, LED flash, paired with a 2MP bokeh camera with f/2.4 aperture, and a 50MP Sony IMX882 3x periscope telephoto camera with f/2.65 Aperture and an Aura light.

The device packs a 6500mAh battery with 90W Fast charging. It is also IP68 + IP69 rated and has closed-box stereo speakers. For connectivity, there’s 5G SA/NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.4, GPS, IR blaster, and a USB-C port for charging.

  • ChipsetSnapdragon 7 Gen 4
  • RAM (GB)8, 12
  • Storage128, 256
  • Display6.77-inch, 2392 x 1080 pixels
  • Front Camera32MP
  • Primary Camera50MP + 2MP + 50MP
  • Battery6500mAh
  • Operating SystemAndroid 15

