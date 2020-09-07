Advertisement

Sound One launches V11 Bluetooth wireless headphones for Rs 990

By: The Mobile Indian network, New Delhi Last updated : September 07, 2020 12:09 pm

Key features of the over-the-ear V11 Wireless Bluetooth headphones include a foldable design, ultra-soft cushions for the headband and ear cups, passive noise cancellation and 20-hour battery life amongst others.
Sound One has announced the launch of a new over-the-ear V11 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones. The Sound One V11 Wireless Bluetooth Headphones will be available on Amazon India, Flipkart and Sound One website at Rs 990. The V11 carries a 1-year standard manufacturing warranty.

The new headphones are a successor to the V10 and offer superior comfort, better connectivity, longer battery life and deep bass performance for today’s youth with an active lifestyle.

The Sound One V11 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone has a foldable lightweight design so that it can be easily carried in your backpack or handbag. It features two 40mm drivers for superior clarity and deeper bass. The V11 offers sweat and water resistance, making it an ideal companion for workouts or travel.

The V11 has an ultra-soft cushion for the headband and ear cups, which giving you a very comfortable and snug fit. It offers passive noise cancellation so you can listen to your favourite music in peace or make calls without any ambient disturbance. The V11 also has a built-in microphone for making calls.

Based on Bluetooth 5.0, the Sound One V11 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone operates with ease within a 10-metre range. It also has a built-in AVRCP controller that makes it easier for you to skip tracks, adjust the audio volume or answer and reject calls.

The Sound One V11 Wireless Bluetooth Headphone is powered by built-in Lithium-Polymer battery that allows music playback for 20 hours on a single charge, and a standby of 100 hours when not in use. The battery can fully charge within 2 hours from 0-100%. One can charge the headphones using any conventional smartphone charger that features a micro USB connector. A 3.5mm audio jack (AUX input) is also available if you need to connect the headphones directly to an audio source when the battery is low or when gaming.

Speaking on the announcement, CEO for Sound One Rohit Jain said, “The Sound One V11 Wireless Bluetooth is specifically designed for today’s youth and their active lifestyle. Comfortable and ergonomically designed, the V11 offers better comfort with ultra-soft cushioning that is water and sweat resistant, good enough for use when outdoors on a run, or during gym sessions. The V11 also sports Bluetooth 5 technology that adds to longer range and better connectivity, while featuring a longer battery life of 20 hours, ensuring you that you would only have to charge it once a week.”

