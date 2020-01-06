Sony WI-1000XM2 in-ear wireless noise cancellation headphones launched in India

The wireless headphones come with a price tag of Rs 21,990 and it will be available for purchase from January 06, 2020.

Sony has today announced the launch in-ear wireless noise cancellation headphones in India. Dubbed as WI-1000XM2, the wireless headphones come with a price tag of Rs 21,990 and it will be available for purchase from January 06, 2020, from all Sony Center, major electronics stores and e-commerce websites.

The major highlight of the latest headphones is the noise cancellation feature. The device comes with HD NC QN1 processor. The processor helps to prevent ambient noise from entering the ear while dual noise sensor technology cancels any noise.

The headphones are loaded with adaptive sound control that automatically detects whether a user is travelling, walking or waiting and then adjust listening automatically by changing the headphone sound settings and the background sound volume to allow voices to be heard. It has a frequency range of 3Hz to 40,000 Hz.

The headphones come with Digital Sound Enhancement Engine HX that upscales digital music files to deliver Hi-Res audio. The device comes with a built-in microphone and it is compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. In terms of battery life, it delivers up to hours of playback when fully charged. The company says that users can get 80 minutes of playback with 10 minutes of charging. The headphones come with soft silicon neck-band which are approx 58 grams in weight and the company is also giving a carry chase as well.

