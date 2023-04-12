Sony WH-CH520 on-ear wireless headphones announced in India

Sony has launched a new pair of on-ear wireless headphones in India with model name WH-CH520. The new headphones come in four colours and also can last up to 50 hours on a single charge, according to the company. They also have multipoint connectivity support. Read on to know more details about the latest headphones from Sony.

Sony WH-CH520 Price

The WH-CH520 are available across Sony retail stores (Sony Center and Sony Exclusive), www.ShopatSC.com portal, major electronic stores, and other e-commerce websites in India for Ra 4,490.

Sony WH-CH520 Features, Specs

The new Sony headphones get a Swivel design for carrying it conveniently. The WH-CH520 allows playback of 360 Reality Audio tracks, personalized to the specific shape & size of the user’s ears. It further supports the Fast Pair feature and have Beamforming microphones with Precise Voice Pickup technology for clearer calls.

The on-ear headphones feature an adjustable headband with padding, soft earpads and lightweight design. Then, consumers can enjoy DSEE Ultimate for upscaling their music in WH-CH520 whether it is Wi-Fi streamed or downloaded. One can customise the audio per their liking via the Sony headphones connect app. Then there’s support for multipoint connectivity so you can connect it to two devices simultaneously.

As for battery backup, the headphones have a battery life of up to 35 hours with Noise Cancelling and 50 hours without Noise Cancelling with quick charging. A 3-minute charge would give up to 1 hour of playback, as per Sony.